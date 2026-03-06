Florida Bar Review Targets Lindsey Halligan Over Questionable Prosecutorial Actions

Donald Trump‘s inner circle has often been marred by controversies and scandals, and that includes Lindsey Halligan. Donald Trump’s former lawyer has been under scrutiny for a while because of her professional conduct on the job.

Lindsey Halligan is being investigated in Florida, according to a Thursday report from The New York Times, which referenced a letter from the state bar association. The letter was sent to the executive director of Campaign for Accountability.

The organization is dedicated to reviewing legal ethics and had submitted complaints of professional misconduct against Halligan to the Florida and Virginia bar associations in November. In response, the Florida Bar told the nonprofit that “We already have an investigation pending.”

BREAKING: Lindsey Halligan, the former U.S. attorney, is under investigation by the Florida Bar. https://t.co/DoN4Xec6Xe — Jonah Bromwich (@Jonesieman) March 5, 2026

The inquiry could result in Halligan, 36, being stripped of her license if the investigation confirms professional misconduct, but the proceedings would likely extend over several years before any revocation occurs.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice published a notice in the Federal Register stating that it wanted to assert authority over matters involving its lawyers. The agency requested that local disciplinary boards “suspend any parallel investigations until the completion of the department’s review.”

Halligan has seen her legal career take dramatic turns during President Donald Trump’s second administration. In September, Halligan, who once represented Trump personally and had no prior experience in criminal cases, was confirmed as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Halligan stepped in to replace Erik Siebert, who lost his position after refusing to file charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James under Trump’s instructions. The insurance attorney quickly acted where her predecessor had not, taking steps to pursue charges against both James and former FBI Director James Comey. But in November, a judge struck down the indictments, ruling that she had been serving illegally as a federal prosecutor.

Lefty lawyer Michelle Kuppersmith engineered the bogus Florida Bar complaint against Lindsey Halligan.

I hope she’s ready for the Bar complaints that will be filed against her. pic.twitter.com/ceqwxu6KxQ — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi attempted to defend Halligan by granting her the additional designation of “special attorney,” but the court dismissed the cases on November 24, confirming that her tenure had been illegal. Even after the ruling, Halligan continued to act under the title of U.S. attorney, signing criminal charges, though a federal judge later declared the position “vacant” and open for appointment in January.

Novak wrote in a statement, “No matter all of her machinations, Ms. Halligan has no legal basis to represent to this Court that she holds the position. And any such representation going forward can only be described as a false statement made in direct defiance of valid court orders.”

The court emphasized that Halligan’s continued actions in claiming herself as the United States Attorney for the district, in direct violation of binding court orders, could not continue and must be stopped immediately.

The announcement of the Florida Bar’s inquiry into Halligan comes from the Justice Department in the Federal Register, aiming to intervene in state bar disciplinary actions. The proposal would allow the department to review allegations first and request that any ongoing inquiries be paused until its evaluation is complete.