Viral ICE Photo Sparks Outrage as Netizens Condemn Agency for Posting ‘Thirst Trap’ to Chase Engagement

After Donald Trump took office for the second time, his policies are getting massive attention and causing widespread debate. His deportation crackdown has stirred debate over his humanity and how the detainees are treated at the detention centers. Time and again, ICE arrest videos have gone viral. A few days back, the video of an influencer being arrested sparked outrage as many thought the agent was being ‘aggressive’ for no reason. Now, another photo has drawn attention.

The concerned photo captures the arrest of illegal Mexican immigrant Diego Hernandez, 42. He is being held by a female ICE agent, who has her back towards the camera and has overly fitted pants on, reports the New York Post. The image didn’t sit well with many. They think, the authorities have deliberately gone with such a picture to get maximum engagements. ICE’s San Diego, California branch posted the photo on X and it has garnered 25 million views since.

ICE San Diego arrested Diego Hernandez, 42, an illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for DUI and repeated illegal re-entry into the U.S. He chose to break our laws again and again. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal-because public safety comes first. pic.twitter.com/rR4nWCVHmN — ICE San Diego (@EROSanDiego) August 23, 2025

In the said photo, the arrested immigrant Hernandez is seen to be wearing a South Park T shirt and shorts. Usually in ICE arrest pictures, the agent’s face is not disclosed to protect their identity. However, this one blew up on the social media for all the wrong reasons. If the authority did it for the sake of likes, the move is condemnable. Trying to show a woman’s body or outfit choice as a subject of s-xual mockery or uninvited jokes is downright derogatory.

The outrage on X.com was obvious. In their comment one person asked why did the agency want to humiliate the immigrant posting this kind of picture just for traction. One user wrote, “posting thirst traps to cover up the deportation numbers is a new low for the GOP.” Another person wrote, “Does he have more than 34 felonies?” The comment was hinted at the President, of course. Some of the comments were extremely offensive as people mentioned they’d be loved to be arrested by this particular officer.

One person even asked if by any means they can do something so this lady officer comes to arrest him. Another user even pointed out, all of this is a trick to distract everyone from the release of Epstein files.

Hernandez has multiple drunk driving convictions. The agency was notified by the local law enforcement, following which he was arrested in San Diego. Chances are, he will be deported to Mexico.

Whats stopping him from coming back, over and over? That’s the problem. They need to be TAGGED with trackers so we know where they are and when they attempt to come back in. And given as many times as he’s tried, he should just be rotting in jail. — MAGA Al Bundy (@bundy6842) August 23, 2025

ICE San Diego issued a statement regarding the arrest. “ICE San Diego arrested Diego Hernandez, 42, an illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for DUI and repeated illegal re-entry into the U.S,” it read.

“He chose to break our laws again and again. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal- because public safety comes first.”