Another Trump Burger Owner’s Arrest by ICE Proves MAGA Devotion Doesn’t Stop Deportation

Being a Trump devotee and starting a business in his name won’t guarantee an immigrant’s stay in the US. ICE has detained another inventor of the Trump Burger restaurant despite him idolizing the administration.

After the arrest of 55-year-old Iyad Abuelhawa, his business partner, Roland Beainy, has been arrested by ICE. This makes him the second MAGA-based business owner in ICE custody.

Iyad got popular for being arrested in June, facing deportation and fraud. The administration accused him of overstaying his visa and illegally staying in the US.

He also spent time in prison and was ordered deported in 2009, according to the Fayette County Record. ICE wants to ensure that he does not walk free in the US. According to ICE, he has put several US citizens in jeopardy by committing health fraud.

Moreover, he put 1,600 people in danger by using fake flu injections. He also has assault and intimidation charges on him. He was arrested in June and won’t be released, as per the ICE spokesperson.

Another one-time owner, Beainy, who’s a 28-year-old Lebanese, was staying illegally on a non-immigrant visa. He was also accused of entering a sham marriage to stay in the US.

Meanwhile, his attorneys have notified the Houston Chronicle that Abuelhawa is in bad shape and may die in custody. ICE custody is known for being ruthless, with no medical facilities for the sick people.

After opening the first burger eatery, the owner partnered with Beainy to spread his business to a few other places in Houston.

Their establishment sold burgers with TRUMP name stamped and the place was decorated with Trump’s posters. Them being his fans did not save them from getting under ICE’s radar.

Their troubled past was overlooked for several years, and they covered it up using patriotism. After being arrested in 2005 for fake flu shots, he pleaded guilty to the healthcare charges and was in prison for four years.

He also conspired to murder for hire to kill an FBI agent. However, he informed the agents about it and helped them bust the fellow prisoner. Now he remains in ICE custody until further notice.