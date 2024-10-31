Video Shows Princess Kate's Hilarious Reaction When She Was Lifted By Rugby Players

A TikTok clip featuring Kate Middleton has recently gone viral for her hilarious reaction to an awkward question. In February 2022, the Princess of Wales joined England rugby players for a training session at Twickenham Stadium. Middleton wore an official England rugby uniform and studded shoes, gearing up for two intensive skills sessions with the team, according to Express. When asked whether she was willing to participate, Middleton enthusiastically responded, "Absolutely."

Kate Middleton joined England Rugby players for a training session as she became patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. The Duchess of Cambridge was given the patronage by Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/RJ3B0aMAkt — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2022

At one point during the session, players were preparing to demonstrate the rugby line-out throw technique. A women’s rugby team player approached Middleton with a unique request. As reported by Newsweek, she explained, somewhat sheepishly, that lifting her as part of the line-out demonstration would require the players to hoist her by her rear—something that surely isn't common practice with royals. The player nervously told Middleton, “I just wanted to make you aware...I’m so sorry.”

Middleton burst out laughing, covering her face with her hands. She added, “Ohhh!” playfully pretending to be startled by the unexpected lift. Her lively reaction had both the player and other participants laughing along. The humorous exchange captured in the TikTok video, was posted with a text overlay that reads, “Warning Catherine that she had to touch her bum to do the lift." The clip quickly gained traction, amassing over 611,000 views and 56,000 likes as fans admired Middleton’s relaxed and fun-loving response.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in an England rugby training session, at Twickenham Stadium on February 02, 2022, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Karwai Tang)

The clip was part of a compilation that showcased other endearing moments from Middleton’s royal engagements. Another video showed the Princess enthusiastically accepting a stick from a young boy, remarking, “Wow, that’s so cool. I like that. Thank you.” Another clip featured her playfully covering her face after throwing a dart during a 2016 visit to Bhutan. The on-screen caption humorously suggested, “I think she might have killed someone.”

William and Kate say hi to media on their trek #RoyalVisitBhutan pic.twitter.com/db3WZAp3oj — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) April 15, 2016

The viral rugby outing marked Middleton’s first official visit as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League— roles previously held by Prince Harry until 2021. After her appointment, Middleton expressed her excitement on X (formerly Twitter). She penned, “I am so thrilled to become the patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby. Two fantastic organizations…committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together.” She added, “I look forward to working with them…and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉



Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. pic.twitter.com/voctCHx7BA — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2022

Later, in November 2022, Middleton met England’s wheelchair rugby team following their victory over France. According to Mirror, she spoke about her family’s love for sports, sharing that her youngest, Prince Louis, is 'mad about rugby.' Discussing her family, she revealed, “We’re always slightly competitive with each other…They all love sport.” Middleton also discussed her own active routine. She said, “I do it all: whenever I can squeeze in exercise, I do, even jumping on the trampoline with the children before school.”