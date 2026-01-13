Video Shows ICE Agent Threatening Man Going to Church — “Did You Not Learn From What Just Happened?”

ICE terror in the Twin Cities continues. The controversy after agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good has not yet subsided, and another incident has already occurred. An interaction between an ICE agent and a driver was filmed by a Reddit user less than a week after the fatal shooting of the mother of three.

Titled “Boxed in by ICE,” the video shows the Reddit user’s interaction with several Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers as they approached his car and knocked on his window. According to the user, one of the agents was also filming the interaction. As seen in the video, one officer could be heard shouting, “Federal agent!”

Watch the video here!

From the interaction, it seems like the driver was being accused of impeding ICE operations, as an agent shouted at the driver, “Sir, this is a warning! This is your warning, stop f—ing following us.”

An ICE agent in Minnesota to a woman recording him: “Have you all not learned from the past couple of days?” He then knocked her phone out of her hand. What has America become? pic.twitter.com/5NvLeaQncQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 10, 2026

The driver told the agents that he lived nearby. “I gotta get to my house,” he said. When the agents ordered him to go back home, he informed them that he was trying to go to church. Then the agent could be heard saying, “This is your last warning, I will arrest you.”

ICE agent threatens to kill man in car: “Did you not learn from what just happened?” Some ICE agents have apparently taken the shooting of Renee Good as a license to escalate violence. That doesn’t surprise most of us who have been watching them violate person’s constitutional… pic.twitter.com/IQfvwAzU7K — Sammi🦋 (@PatriotSammi) January 13, 2026

The officer stepped away as the driver continued to stress that he was not trying to disrupt their operations but to go to his church. The other agent then stepped in and warned the man “not to make any bad decisions.”

“I guarantee you’re not gonna like the outcome. … You did not learn from what just happened? Go home to your kids!” The agent who stepped away for a while returned and began threatening the man. Although ultimately the officers sent the driver on his way after briefly checking his car, there was one comment that viewers just couldn’t ignore; it was how the ICE agent threatened the man that he should be learning from “what just happened.” It was very clear that he was referring to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

ICE agents detained a U.S. citizen legal observer in Minneapolis, smashing his car window, dragging him out, and placing a knee on his neck, conduct banned under Minnesota law after George Floyd.pic.twitter.com/dYWMa4vrfS — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) January 12, 2026

“Genuinely sickening,” one person commented. Another added, “They’re not even trying to hide it anymore, wow.” A third person pointed out that the agents’ actions and comments were “clear intimidation and threats of murder.”

“He’s doing this solely to intimidate and escalate the situation. Coward,” one user wrote, while the other added, “This is dangerous.” The driver responded in the comment section, “He’s scared and has immunity to kill citizens.”