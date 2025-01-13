‘Future President’: MAGA Supporters Can’t Stop Gloating Over Barron’s Similarities to Donald Trump

Donald Trump is all set to take office on January 20 and become the President of the United States once again. His dynasty’s future seems secure from all angles as well considering his son, Barron, is also being prepared to follow in his footsteps. Barron is widely famous and loved by all Trump supporters and his journey has been an eye candy to those who have followed it.

Barron Trump is the son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump and is no stranger to the media’s and people’s attention online. Since childhood, he has been papped and people have seen him grow into a 6 foot 7 inches adult. Moreover, a video shared on X shows Barron’s transition from childhood to adulthood. The video has over 1.6 million views and people are absolutely loving this snippet.

We’ve all witnessed Barron Trump grow up right before our eyes. pic.twitter.com/iPI2W8eRLQ — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) January 11, 2025

If one has closely followed the Trump family, they have seen Barron Trump grow from a young boy to a strong 18-year-old. Many people can see the reflection of his father in him. One user wrote, “He looks just like his dad” Another user simply prophesied, “Future president.” Another person tweeted, “No mistaking the similarities to his dad. I think we’ll be seeing a lot of this young man in the next few years.” However, some sympathized with Barron Trump saying, “I feel bad for him that he was going through that awkward stage as he was put in the spotlight.”

No mistaking the similarities to his dad. I think we’ll be seeing a lot of this young man in the next few years. — Iamconcerned (@Iamconcern79943) January 11, 2025

One user compared Donald Trump’s children and wrote, “Trump’s kids came out so much better than Biden’s kids and Rosie O’Donnell’s kids. The kids are always a reflection of the parents.” Moreover, it looks like people love seeing Melania with her son as one user pointed out, “Melania’s smile as she’s walking with him is golden. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a genuine smile from her like that! Love it!”

Back in July 2024, Barron made a rare appearance at a Trump rally in Florida. When introduced, he stood and waved to the crowd. Even though he did not speak to the people, he received a standing ovation, hinting that people might be waiting for him to join politics just like his father.

Barron Trump out at today’s rally in Doral, Florida, with Donald Trump speaking briefly about his youngest son and saying “Welcome to the scene, Barron” pic.twitter.com/m7ChlqBadt — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 10, 2024

Will he follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps? One cannot say for sure. But if Barron ever plans to, he can simply follow his father’s blueprint to success and use his massive army of supporters to kickstart and propel his career. He is currently studying at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

As mentioned above, he is revered by Donald Trump’s supporters. Some people also believe that Barron played an underlying role in the successful win of Trump for president. Earlier reports mentioned that Barron is naturally intelligent and aware and helped his enlightening his father as well. He introduced Donald Trump to podcasters like Joe Rogan and more and helped him connect with people on a deeper and personal level. Now the question remains – Will we see Barron running for President in the future?