‘Showed A Different Side Of Him’: How Donald Trump Changed After Son Barron’s Birth

Melania Trump has touched on some personal stories about her life in her memoir which was released on October 8 last year. The book, Melania, includes surprising details about her experiences, including her views on motherhood and her life with her husband and soon-to-be President Donald Trump.

In one revelation, Melania expressed support for the right to choose, which starkly contrasts with both Donald Trump’s and GOP’s stance on reproductive rights. Alongside political insights, she also shared heartfelt memories of family moments, especially the birth of her son, Barron, and how it changed Trump as a person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump Fan Account (@barronupdate)

Melania described giving birth to Barron as a life-changing event. According to her, it gave her a new sense of purpose and inner strength. Contemplating motherhood, she said, “Through this journey, I discovered my own strength, the amazing abilities of a woman’s body, and the deep instinct to protect and care for a new life.” She also talked about the problems that she had to face being a mother. She learned to balance her responsibilities, deal with sleepless nights, and manage the fatigue and worries that come with raising a child.

Melania observed a softer side of Donald Trump after Barron’s birth. She found it heartwarming to see his bond with their son. She wrote, “Watching Donald interact with Barron was touching. His connection with his son showed a different side of him, one filled with love and respect.” She admired their relationship, saying it was full of affection and admiration, and it deeply moved her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

After Barron’s birth, Melania decided to step away from the public eye. She prioritized her role as a mother over her career. She explained, “The appeal of glamorous photo shoots and a jet-setting lifestyle faded. My heart was fully focused on the joy of raising Barron. Being a devoted mother became my most important role.” Her memoir offers a rare glimpse into her personal life and family relationships, showing a different side of the former first lady.

Melania Trump releases video for her new memoir ‘Melania.’ “Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts.” pic.twitter.com/SS3mxlxqOK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 6, 2024

Donald Trump opened up about his wife Melania Trump’s memoir right after its release last year. He was reportedly “nervous” about her book. Trump spoke to presenters Salim Sirur and Kyle Forgeard of the Nelk Boys’ YouTube channel in a 40-minute interview. In the conversation, the hosts brought up the sales performance of the former first lady’s book and how it might impact Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“She wrote something very good. I was a little bit nervous before I read it,” Trump praised his wife’s book. He reduced his nervousness and added, “You never know, maybe she said bad things, but she didn’t.”

Melania has kept a low profile despite being the former First Lady and despite her husband’s strong political influence in the US. Trump refused to term Melania’s memoir a ‘secret weapon’. He thoroughly acknowledged her power during the interview but refused to brand her book a “secret weapon.” Trump said “I wouldn’t call it a weapon. ‘Secret weapon’ is a tough term. But she’s great. She’s a wonderful person. She was a great first lady. People love her,” he concluded.