‘He Was Impressive’: Barron Trump Revealed His Never-Before-Seen Side to Valuetainment Podcast Hosts

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of President-elect Donald Trump, has mostly stayed out of the public eye. One could also say that he was shielded from media attention over the years owing to his young age. Barron was often seen with his parents during Trump’s presidency in 2020, and in more recent times, he was seen during his father’s 2024 election campaigns. However, very little is known about his personality or interests, despite his father recently having opened up about Barron’s dating life.

An episode of the Valuetainment podcast gave some insight into Barron’s character. Hosted by Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and Jesse Watters of FOX News, the episode (aired in August 2024) shared new, never-before-seen details about him, after they were invited to have dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago. This happened after Barron showed interest in their podcast, Valuetainment, which has featured notable guests like Kobe Bryant and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The podcast hosts spoke highly of Barron, describing him as “witty, smart, and hilarious.” One host said, “I’ve never laughed this hard. He led the whole dinner with stories and entertainment. He shared honest life stories about his family, and it cracked me up.”

They praised his humor and maturity, noting he was funny without being rude or inappropriate. Another added, “He’s sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough, and quick. He’s grounded and truly funny. I don’t laugh just to laugh, but he was impressive.” The praise continued as the hosts agreed Barron was a great host. They admired his engaging personality and natural humor.

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron is Donald and Melania Trump‘s only child. Academically speaking, he attended several prestigious schools. He went to Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side as a child in New York City.

In 2017, the family announced Barron would move to St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. He is the first presidential child in 35 years not to go to Sidwell Friends. Melania Trump said: “I thank St. Andrew’s for its wonderful diverse community and commitment to academic excellence.”

In 2024, Barron joined New York University’s Stern School of Business in their freshman year, breaking his family’s tradition as his older siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany went to schools such as the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University. Barron, however, decided to choose his own path. Just like his personality, Barron Trump’s height is something you can’t ignore. The kid is 6 ft 9 and is also the tallest member of the Trump family.