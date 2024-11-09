Video Shows Alina Habba Trying to Sing That Even Leaves Donald Trump Looking Unimpressed

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, stole the spotlight on election night with a rather cringe serenade that quickly went viral. A clip shared by former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Siggy Flicker, featured her and Habba brimming with enthusiasm, singing along to the song Trump Won by Natasha Owens which became an anthem of Trump's success. The two danced and cheered beside the Republican leader, mouthing the lyrics, “I know it, you know it, we know it, they know it. Everybody knows Trump won.”

As per The List, Flicker penned, "TRUMP WON! Besides the birth of my children...last night was one of the most magical nights! What a beautiful time to be alive! You did Mr. President! No one could stop you! Not the mainstream propaganda, not the lawfare, not liberal hacks, NO ONE! WE THE PEOPLE love and appreciate all you and your beautiful family have done to SAVE US, SAVE OUR CHILDREN, SAVE THE FUTURE GENERATION OF AMERICANS...from communism!!"

However, Trump’s reaction to the boisterous display hinted that he may not have been as entertained as his supporters. Flaunting his signature red MAGA hat, he occasionally tapped his fingers on the table, managing a polite smile but looking more exhausted than elated. It had been a historic night—Trump had not only reclaimed the presidency with 301 electoral votes (so far) but also made unprecedented gains across key demographics. Yet, as the cameral zoomed in on Habba and Flicker’s spirited gestures and pointed cheering, Trump’s reserved demeanor piqued public attention. This had many speculating online that Trump might have felt a bit embarrassed by the enthusiastic performance.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, was left stunned by the results. Harris had counted on the support of traditionally Democratic ‘blue wall’ states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to secure victory. Yet, to the surprise of many, Trump won all three states, accumulating a coalition of multi-ethnic, working-class voters who secured his win over Harris, who trailed with 226 electoral votes. Harris ultimately performed worse than Hillary Clinton in 2016.

As per the Daily Mail, Harris reportedly addressed Trump privately to concede, highlighting the significance of a peaceful transfer of power and her commitment to unite. A Harris aide revealed, “She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.” President Joe Biden also reached out to Trump, congratulating him and committing to a smooth transition of power. Biden remarked, "On Jan. 20, we will have a peaceful transfer of power here in America. I assured him that I direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That is what the American people deserve."