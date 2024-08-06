Why Donald Trump is 'Sh-tting in His Pants' Right Now, According to Longtime Democratic Strategist

A longtime Democrat strategist, James Carville, taunted former President Donald Trump by claiming that he is 'sh***ing in his pants' after new developments in the American political scenario. The mocking came after the Republican frontrunner dodged the next debate against the Vide President Kamala Harris.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Carville taunted Trump by saying that he is 'scared to debate a girl.' Adding on, he claimed, that the business mogul is "sh***ing in his pants because, as we pointed out before, all he does is s**t and fart in his pants, and the whole thing is deteriorating, going to nothing," as reported by HuffPost.

Recently, Trump insisted that he would debate Harris on Fox News instead of the debate that was slated to occur on ABC News on September 10 against President Joe Biden. Imploring Harris to accept the offer, Carville said, "I think we should be gracious to former President Trump. He’s old, and he’s kind of losing it, but I happen to know he’s going to be in Manhattan on September 18. Well, James, how do you know that? Because that’s the day they sentence his fat a**."

NEW: James Carville says Kamala Harris should agree to a Fox debate with Trump so voters can see him wearing an electronic “ankle bracelet”



"I think that she should say ‘I will debate him on Fox on the night of September 18th‘ because I happen to know he is going to be in… pic.twitter.com/XBiUBnO7xH — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 5, 2024

It is to be noted that the Republican politician will be sentenced on September 18 after he was found guilty on all 34 charges in the hush money trial. As such, during his appearance on the YouTube channel Politicon, Carville explained the logic behind his suggestion to the Vice President, saying, "So, tell Fox you’ll be glad. You’ll show up in Manhattan. They got a studio there. I’ve been in it before, and we’ll have the debate on Fox on the night of Sept. 18. That’s what we should do. I’ll be checking back with you."

Kamala wants to debate pic.twitter.com/bXl6cWLxYM — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 25, 2024

Michael Tyler, a Harris spokesperson, said Trump is 'running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out,' as reported by PBS after he backed out of the ABC News debate against Harris.

However, in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote on August 3, "I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest."

I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 3, 2024

He continued, "The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!…. "