When a Video of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Daughter Locked Out of the House Resurfaced

Concerns arose among fans over the well-being of Dream, the seven-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, after a throwback video surfaced on social media. In the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok and has since been deleted, Dream's grandmother, Tokyo Toni (Shalana Jones-Hunter), is seen seemingly locking the child outside her home.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

The short video depicts Blac Chyna's mother painting her lips with bright red lipstick and straightening her dark hair, all while loud banging can be heard in the background as reported by The US Sun. Toni addresses the noise, shouting, "You better stop banging on that window, girl!" before returning to her activities on the computer. Viewers in the comments section claimed to have observed Dream banging on the window behind her grandmother. Blac Chyna, also known as Angela Renee White, and Rob Kardashian were first linked in January 2016 and welcomed Dream into the world in November of the same year.

Despite dating on and off, the couple officially split in 2017. In 2020, they reached a custody agreement for their daughter, with shared custody on a weekly schedule. However, in March 2022, issues surrounding child support made headlines when Chyna claimed on Twitter that she had received no financial assistance from Rob. She mentioned giving up cars and emphasized her role as a single mother. In response, Rob defended himself by stating that he pays $37,000 annually for Dream's school, covers all medical expenses, and supports her extracurricular activities. He highlighted the time he spends with his daughter from Tuesday to Saturday, in a week and questioned the need for additional child support.

Chyna has a history of high-profile relationships, including dating rapper Tyga before they split in 2014. The former couple shares a son, King Cairo Stevenson, who is now 10 years old. Dream recently made a cameo in her mother's Instagram workout video in August. The video showcased Chyna exercising around her inground pool, with Dream sitting on exercise equipment nearby. The mother-daughter duo sported matching workout outfits, with Dream in an adorable black and pink set.

The resurfacing of the throwback video has sparked concern among fans, leading to discussions about Dream's well-being. While the video itself may not provide a comprehensive view of the situation, it has reignited discussions around the dynamics within the Kardashian-Blac Chyna family. As fans closely follow updates, they hope for clarity on the circumstances surrounding Dream and her relationship with her extended family. Later, Blac Chyna posted a video of a surprise bash she threw for her mum. The Instagram video is captioned, "I had to pop up on my mama @queen_tokyotoni. Happy Birthday 🎉 I love you so much. ❤️🙏🏽" Fans also loved her gesture and poured wishes for the mother-daughter duo.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 9, 2023. It has since been updated.