Video of Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushing Over Don Jr.’s 'Loyalty' Comes Back to Haunt Her Now

Kimberly Guilfoyle is sailing through troubled waters with her flaky engagement to Donald Trump Jr.; in fact, if reports are to be believed, the couple split a while ago but planned to stay quiet until Donald Trump's inauguration. However, the former Fox News host once sang high praises of her fiance and publicly extolled Don Jr.’s loyalty and enthusiasm for her. But her faithful comments for her beau have resurfaced in light of cheating rumors. As per a scandalous report by the Daily Mail, Don Jr. is now rumored to be fooling around with a Palm Beach socialite, Bettina Anderson.

At her birthday party, Kimberly Guilfoyle called Don Jr “the greatest blessing” in her life.



Guilfoyle: “His loyalty and his fidelity and his enthusiasm for me is truly unparalleled to what I’ve experienced in this life.” pic.twitter.com/tP1riJf5we — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 12, 2024

Months before the 2024 elections and his cheating scandal, Guilfoyle gushed about Don Jr. at her March birthday party. “His loyalty and his fidelity and his enthusiasm for me is truly unparalleled to what I've experienced in this life," she said while calling him the 'greatest blessing' in her life. She penned a similar note on Instagram for her soon-to-be husband on his birthday. “You are my best friend and my soulmate,” the former First Spouse of San Francisco mentioned in the post. She seemed hopeful of a 'blessed' future with the eldest son of President-elect Donald. Little did she know her seemingly perfect relationship would spiral out of control.

In September, the Daily Mail broke the story of Don Jr.’s affair with influencer and socialite Anderson, 37, packed with scandalous photos of the duo kissing. The president-elect’s son and Anderson were spotted getting intimate at a cozy brunch date in The Honor Bar on August 27. Several witnesses attested to the sighting and revealed that their affair had been the talk of the town.

Yesterday, Don Jr was outed for cheating on Kim Guilfoyl and the timing of the attempt on his father’s life could not have worked out better for him as the story was drowned out.



But today is a new day. pic.twitter.com/jrqZ20cGtO — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 16, 2024

“She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her,” one bystander spilled to the outlet while another confirmed that it was 'definitely' a date. “They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other,” another witness said.

Despite the 46-year-old businessman’s history with his first wife, Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children, Guilfoyle was once seemingly confident their relationship would work. Don Jr. cheated on Vanessa with singer Aubrey O’Day, who appeared as a contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice in 2012, leading to his divorce years later. Soon after, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle sparked a romance and got engaged in December 2020, even purchasing a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida, per The Palm Beach Post.

Now, however, things have turned out quite differently. However, she chose to remain restrained on the matter as no talks of a breakup have surfaced yet, though anticipated by many. It is speculated that the former prosecutor was caught off-guard and is too shocked to react to Don Jr.’s affair. Her absence in Donald’s re-election has also been noted by many spurring rumors about internal drama within the Trump family.