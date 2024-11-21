Don Jr’s Kid Gave Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Major Side Eye’ in a Photo That Has Caught Everyone's Attention

Donald Trump Jr.’s oldest daughter, Kai Trump, may not be willing to let the family drama slide. Recently, she honored Elon Musk with ‘uncle’ status but did not seem as kind to her father’s fiancee of 6 years, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Besides rooting for her grandfather’s political glory, Kai also seemingly keeps an eye out for her inner family dynamics — in this case, a 'major side-eye,' as per Mercury News.

Kai Trump gave Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘major side eye’ but welcomes Elon Musk as ‘uncle’ https://t.co/IafxGjDWol — Mercury News (@mercnews) November 12, 2024

Former prosecutor and media personality, Guilfoyle, 55, has been conspicuously absent from many of the photos and videos of President-elect Donald Trump’s election campaign shared by Kai on her social media. The drama peaked a day after Trump’s victory at the celebratory event in Palm Beach, Florida, when Don Jr. seemingly avoided standing next to her by impulsively changing his position, per The Daily Beast. Finally, he settled on turning his back on Guilfoyle, who once led the fundraising division of Donald's 2020 campaign.

Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Theo Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Joseph Kushner, and other Trump family members are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney)

Donald's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on November 5 had the Trump clan grinning from ear to ear on stage at the Florida event. But key MAGA figure Guilfoyle was not only standing out for her bright-red outfit but also for her somber face. Some think Kai may have noticed her apparent lack of joy and decided to call it out with a bombastic side-eye. For what it's worth, this moment was captured and has spurred interesting conversations about the internal Trump drama.

No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! pic.twitter.com/ojPVIroNBw — Kai Trump (@KaiTrump) November 6, 2024

Another integral Trump family member who had been missing from photos was Melania Trump, 54. However, the Trump clan seemed to have saved a spot for the CEO of Tesla Motors. Furthermore, Kai, who is a collegiate golfer and social media influencer, has been active in sharing key moments from the campaign on her social media. On November 7, she posted a group photo of all the top Trump supporters backstage at the celebrations in Palm Beach. While Guilfoyle and Melania were absent, Musk, 53, who funded around $130 million for Donald's re-election campaign, posed with his 4-year-old son. Kai captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter), “The whole squad,” topped with a laughing emoji.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrump) November 6, 2024

That was not it for Kai’s admiration for the Space X founder. The duo took the liberty to play golf together and even pose for a photo-op on November 11, 2024. “Elon achieving uncle status,” Kai wrote, who is one of five children of Don Jr. and socialite Vanessa Trump, 46.

Elon achieving uncle status 😂 pic.twitter.com/vufSffziZN — Kai Trump (@KaiTrump) November 10, 2024

Amid all this, many think Kai is emerging as one of the future leaders of the Trump family. Her speech at the RNC demonstrated her power to influence the youth to vote for them in the future and also 'humanize' her grandfather. On the other hand, Guilfoyle’s significant contributions to Donald's political campaign were acknowledged as he thanked her in his victory speech at the West Palm Beach Convention Center. It's not clearly known if these two important women from the Trump clan do not seem to get along, but their support for Donald's re-election campaign has been crucial.