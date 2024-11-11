Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Makes a Bold Career Move — And It's Bound To Make Him Proud

Following Donald Trump’s election victory, his eldest granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, is stepping into the public eye with a bold new career move. Recently, she began sharing her life on YouTube. As per Hello! magazine, it focuses on ambitions and her journey as a golfer— a hobby she shares with the President-Elect.

Kai Trump golfs with the Boy Band of the Links.



Garrett Clark and Stephen Castaneda perform golf stunts on YouTube. Kai says it is the best day of her life. They got to play golf with Kai Trump and it’s the best day of her life. So sweet and humble.😊



That’s Good Good Golf! pic.twitter.com/sHAF0LhOVx — SULLY (@SULLY10X) July 20, 2024

One of her debut videos showcases her skills and experiences in the game, including a friendly competition with popular golf content creator, Garrett Clark. Kai can be seen narrowly losing by two strokes to Clark. Another video offers a tour of her grandfather’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, which she calls her 'favorite course in the world.' In the footage, Kai humorously imitates her grandfather’s hand gestures. The video captioned 'A Day in My Life', highlights her routine— her workout sessions, shopping trips, and preparations for a Great Gatsby-themed homecoming dance.

Sundays with Grandpa 💛 pic.twitter.com/UfKdu0RJI7 — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 10, 2024

Kai, the only daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, is currently a junior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida— an exclusive private school with an annual tuition of $37,000. Kai began playing golf at the age of two, honing her skills on her grandfather’s golf courses in Florida, California, New Jersey, and Scotland. According to the Independent, she recently also outlined her future plans, announcing in an Instagram post her intention to play golf at the University of Miami next year.

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump (L), reacts on the 18th green during a pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 27, 2022. (Image Source: Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf | Getty Images)

Expressing gratitude for her family’s support, she wrote, “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami...I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey.” She also credited her grandfather, adding, “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.” Kai concluded by thanking friends, teammates, and coaches. “I am super excited to be a Cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

Kai Trump gives a heartwarming speech at the RNC about her grandfather President Donald Trump ❤️🇺🇸



"To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we are doing in school. When I made the honor roll, he… pic.twitter.com/zA6UlriqaA — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 18, 2024

Apart from her online presence, Kai stunned also during a public appearance earlier this year at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Speaking to the crowd, she shared insights into her relationship with her grandfather. “He calls me during the school day to ask how my golf game is going. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later,” she stated. Kai also recounted his playful attempts to distract her during their matches. She disclosed, “And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. I have to remind him that I’m a Trump too.”

On Election Day, Kai joined her family at Mar-a-Lago as they celebrated Donald's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Later, she posted a congratulatory message on Instagram featuring photos of herself with her grandfather. She captioned the same, “No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!”