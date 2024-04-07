Royals Whose Disappearance From The Public Eye Prompted Conspiracy Theories

Royals Whose Public Absence Led to Rise of Conspiracy Theories

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

The Royal Family continues to linger with a shroud of curiosity about its members and their wellbeing. The recent set of controversies was fueled when the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton took a break from her duties after an urgent abdominal surgery in January 2024. Several rumors made it to the internet including speculations of the extra-marital affair of Prince of Wales, William with Middleton's old friend Rose Hanbury. However, with a recent video message all of it settled down. Here are more such instances when royals and their absence sparked conversations.

1. Kate Middleton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

In January 2024, Kate Middleton withdrew from public engagements due to an abdominal surgery, sparking various conspiracy theories and rumors. By February 29, 2024, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Princess of Wales had not been seen for 66 days, prompting concerns among royal enthusiasts. Despite numerous inquiries, Kensington Palace remained tight-lipped regarding any further details regarding the princess's health status. "We were very clear from the outset. That the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the palace stated according to People.

2. Prince Philip

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alastair Grant

Before his actual passing on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, Prince Philip was subject to false death rumors circulating on social media. In 2018, Town & Country documented numerous rumors about Prince Philip that had proliferated on social platforms, prompting several news outlets to prepare articles on the protocols following a royal family member's demise. Although the Twitter posts suggesting his death were proven false later on, it underscored the susceptibility of social media users to misinformation.

3. Princess Diana

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

The world was profoundly saddened by the news of Princess Diana's passing on August 31, 1997, after a tragic car accident in Paris, France. Furthermore, there were unfounded claims proposing that Princess Diana had not perished in the crash and was alive and well, living in seclusion. Speculation surrounding Princess Diana's tragic passing was further fueled by purported comments attributed to the queen. In a 2015 unauthorized biography titled The Queen's Speech by royal expert Ingrid Seward, as reported by the Daily Mail, it was claimed that the queen remarked upon hearing of Diana's car accident, "Someone must have greased the brakes." With these alleged remarks from the monarch, conspiracy theories gained momentum, contributing to ongoing discussions about Diana's death even decades later.

4. Prince George

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elliott & Fry

In August 1942, Prince George, also known as the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth II's uncle, tragically passed away at the age of 39 in a sudden plane crash in Scotland while serving in the Royal Air Force. Royal expert Christopher Wilson per Daily Mail indicated that the lack of information indicated a cover-up by the royal family to hide the identity of passengers potentially a mistress accompanying Prince George. While Hess had indeed traveled to Scotland in May 1941 in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal between the United Kingdom and Germany, there is no credible evidence supporting his presence on Prince George's flight. Additionally, Hess's death did not occur until August 1987 in Germany, at the age of 93, further undermining the credibility of this theory.

5. Meghan Markle

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charles McQuillan

Meghan Markle was in the news when she married the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. However, the fame she got was not in the right light and was rather critical of the Suits actor. In January 2023, Markle's whereabouts became the subject of numerous articles, with journalists speculating about her activities during her absence from public appearances. After joining the British royal family, Markle faced significant scrutiny and became a highly criticized figure online. In January 2023, Markle's whereabouts became a subject of speculation in numerous articles, as journalists pondered where the former Duchess of Sussex had spent her time during her limited public appearances. Concerns flowed in for her well-being when she didn't accompany Harry for a Spare publicity tour per The New Zealand Herald.

6. Princess Charlene

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Upon marrying Prince Albert II in a civil ceremony in July 2011, Charlene Wittstock became a member of Monaco's royal family. Following her marriage, Charlene Wittstock's life has been anything but idyllic, as she has endured considerable negative media attention, particularly concerning the status of her relationship. In May 2021, Charlene, Princess of Monaco, withdrew from public view after her return to South Africa. During her time there, she developed a severe health condition stemming from an ENT infection, which kept her away from Monaco for six months. Upon her return to Monaco in November 2021, the princess promptly departed once more to seek treatment at a facility in Switzerland.

7. Queen Elizabeth II

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool

At the time of Princess Diana's passing on August 31, 1997, Queen Elizabeth II was vacationing. She and Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William, Charles's sons with Diana, were residing at the secluded Balmoral Castle in Scotland. They stayed there for several additional days following the tragic event. Amidst the mourning period following Princess Diana's passing, the tabloids began to criticize the royal family for their absence from London, where mourners had gathered at Buckingham Palace. While the queen was reportedly focused on shielding her grandsons during this distressing time, the public expected a response from her nonetheless.