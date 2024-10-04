Video of Jennifer Lopez Engaging in Flirtatious Behavior With a DJ Resurfaces Amid Divorce Drama

Jennifer Lopez's flirty demeanor just became a hot topic of the internet as a video of her has resurfaced. The event caught the attention of many as the Can't Get Enough singer was witnessed flirting with the DJ of the event. The video dates back to the time when Lopez attended the premiere of her movie Mother accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck.

¿Será su próxima víctima? Captan a Jennifer López mirando de forma rara a otro hombre enfrente de Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/XdoDAWTdcj — ¡OMG! (@omgchismes) May 23, 2023

Affleck also appears to be astonished by Lopez's gesture as she turns around while posing with him. The video doesn't confirm if she turned to make eye contact with the Oscar-award-winning actor or the DJ behind them per Marca. However, it went viral last year as well for the same reason. Fans have been constantly analyzing their relationship as the speculations of parting ways sent waves of shock. The fans also defended the music artist and claimed that Lopez only turned back to express gratitude to the DJ who switched to one of her songs. The power couple was often photographed in PDA moments during their public appearances but stopped appearing together in the summer of 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

The pair did not spend their second marriage anniversary together either which sparked further rumors of separation. Things were closely observed by fans when the 55-year-old threw a lavish birthday party. Affleck was nowhere to be seen at the Bridgerton-themed bash while other reports revealed he finalized a bachelor's pad for himself the same day. Recently the pair was spotted together however, not much was revealed as to why they chose to see each other in a public place. According to Marca, the pair had no prenuptial agreement when they got married which may lead to a complex separation of the celebrities.

May 10, 2023 | Jennifer Lopez shouts out husband, Ben Affleck, and their kids at the LA premiere of The Mother pic.twitter.com/kg7elUMocS — Keeping up with the Afflecks (@BenniferMoments) August 30, 2023

Lopez had filed for a divorce back in August and the duo continued to stick on their decision. None of them have come forward to explain the reason behind it and continue to remain quiet. However, sources close to them have revealed that the pair decided to split on several irreconcilable grounds. According to People, Lopez "was done waiting." The source disclosed, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been." Adding on, the insider said, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez at the LA premiere of The Mother pic.twitter.com/cMXUOCbIHc — jlomovies (@jlomovies) May 11, 2023

The singer filed for their divorce on the date of their anniversary as she wanted it to sting Affleck. A source told the Daily Mail, "Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted it to sting." However, the decision did not affect the Gone Girl star as he was done with their marriage, and deep down Lopez had the idea. "He let her have this so that she wouldn’t look like the villain," a source said.