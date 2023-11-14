The latest episode of The View featured a spat between the show's iconic host, Joy Behar, and executive producer Brian Teta over an unaired Hot Topic.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

According to The Sun, Behar confronted Teta on the Behind the Table podcast, revealing an intriguing glimpse into the inner workings of the popular talk show. The source of the conflict was a story of vengeance involving a woman posting her cheating ex's deceased mother's secret recipe was deemed "the dumbest, stupid topic" by Behar.

As the two dug deeper into the backstage drama, it became clear that this clash was not a one-time occurrence. The argument erupted during a meeting that Behar chose to skip, resulting in a heated podcast exchange. Teta claimed that the Hot Topic was necessary to fill a brief two-minute airtime slot, but Behar refused to budge.

Image Source: Youtube | The View

"I did, I killed it," Behar said. "If I had been in the meeting, this one, it would've never even been on the list." Brian responded, "You were supposed to be in the meeting, you just didn’t feel like coming." Joy explained that she didn't go because she thought he would have chosen a much more "interesting" topic. Behar and Teta's tension spilled over from the podcast to the live show. This latest squabble is the latest in a string of clashes, both on and off the air.

This follows another incident in which Behar singled out an audience member during a live show for applauding when she felt they shouldn't have. The 81-year-old host took command, demanding that the enthusiastic clapper explain himself, per The Sun.

Image Source: Youtube | The View

On the eve of Veterans Day, Behar began the Friday episode by warmly welcoming the audience and expressing gratitude to veterans. When Behar requested applause from the veterans in the audience, she received an unexpected response. Many audience members applauded, prompting her to question the truthfulness of their claims. The pointed question was directed at a specific audience member who admitted to not being a veteran, prompting Behar to ask, "Then why are you clapping?"

Behar's clash with the executive producer is not the first time she has had such an altercation. An exchange between Behar and Teta was revealed in a recent episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, in which the latter teased the host about her age. Behar responded kindly, showing the playful banter that is common behind the scenes.

Despite the clashes and disagreements, it's clear that The View's team enjoys moments of camaraderie and unexpected connections with their audience. Behar shared a touching story about co-host Whoopi Goldberg and a fan that took place off-camera. A woman in the audience gave Behar her glasses during the New York Comedy Festival, prompting a warm exchange between the hosts and the audience members.

