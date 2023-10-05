Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girls member, recounted a moment of displeasure over her husband's involvement in a Jennifer Lopez commercial in a Netflix docuseries titled Beckham. The documentary delves into their relationship, David's career highs and lows, and even infidelity allegations from the early 2000s. The incident in question involves a Pepsi ad that nearly caused David to miss the birth of their son Cruz.

According to Page Six, the incident took place in 2005, while Victoria was pregnant with Cruz. Doctors advised her to have a C-section, which required extensive preparation. During this critical period, David had a prior commitment: a Pepsi commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

"What do you mean a shoot?" Victoria recollected asking David, highlighting the heated emotions surrounding the incident. She recalls her bed rest and impending childbirth, juxtaposed with her husband's commitment to shoot with two of the world's most famous pop stars. “I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst. I’m on bed rest! Are you kidding me? You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez, who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby?'”

Fortunately, David rescheduled the shoot to be present for Cruz's birth, but Victoria's frustration lingered when she saw photos from the commercial. “So I had my C-section, and I remember lying there, don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say,” she stated. “And I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’ “Let me tell you what Posh would say,” she told the camera. “Posh was pissed off!”

Lopez and Beyoncé play action heroes sent on a quest to defeat evil guys at a restaurant where David happens to be eating. In the ad, David is astounded by the dazzling pop stars' abilities. David pulls up a chair to join them as they celebrate their victory with a sip of Pepsi, set against a backdrop of music. Lopez and David then engage in a lively interaction, with Lopez hilariously pointing out that David is sitting on her purse, leaving him slightly deflated.

While the documentary explores numerous aspects of their lives, it also digs into the couple's troubles, including claims of infidelity that shook their relationship in the early 2000s. Victoria remained in the UK with their two elder sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, after David moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid. During this period, Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck came forward in the press, claiming to have had affairs with David.

🔍💔📺David and Victoria Beckham open up about David’s ALLEGED AFFAIR in their revealing new Netflix docuseries 'Beckham.' Don't miss this candid exploration of their journey. #fyp #victoriabeckham #davidbeckham #beckham #netflix pic.twitter.com/61KWfACrfI — Iris (@Iris_i_Life) October 4, 2023

Victoria admits that this time in her life was "the most unhappy" she had ever been. Despite her thoughts of bitterness, she chose to "internalize" them for the sake of David's profession. The emotional toll this took on her is evident, as she recalls the difficulties she faced during that period. David, on the other hand, thinks about the difficulties they encountered as well as their commitment to fight for their family and love.

It was tough for him to see Victoria in pain, but their mutual dedication helped them weather the storm. The documentary shows how they eventually overcame their difficulties and even enjoyed a private vow renewal.

