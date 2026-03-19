Venezuela Celebrates Landmark World Baseball Classic Victory Against United States

Venezuela’s win over the United States in the World Baseball Classic Final on March 17 had Venezuelans over the moon after a very long time. The win felt personal as they roared, cheered, sang, danced and drank after the match. It’s rare to see Venezuelans celebrate; however, after beating the U.S., the birthplace of baseball, in their own game, the victory tastes as sweet as honey.

For every Baseball fan, the first two weeks of March were intense and joyous. When Bryce Harper snapped Team USA’s 12-inning scoreless drought with a two-out, 432-foot game-tying homer in the eighth, it reminded fans why watching late-night games is worth it.

Giving fans a reason to cheer, the baseball final between Venezuela and the United States also set up a dramatic movie-like scene with a ninth-inning win for the Venezuelan team. According to CNN, third baseman Eugenio Suárez drove in the go-ahead run, giving viewers another reason to cheer.

“Nobody believed in Venezuela, but now we win the championship today,” an elated Suárez said. “What can I say about this? God is good! Jesus, he was with us the whole time. We have to glorify [him], put his name in front of everything.”

VENEZUELA MAKES HISTORY ⚾️ The team is crowned world champion after a dramatic final as the entire country erupts in celebration. Plaza Alfredo Sadel overflows with joy, music, and thousands of fans marking a title that brings the nation together.pic.twitter.com/9l0WL8dDTM — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) March 18, 2026

The crowd at loanDepot Park in Miami — especially Venezuelans — soon exploded in celebration. Moreover, with ongoing political turmoil and frequent economic struggles, the win was a fresh wave of relief.

Indeed, the local public struggled to put their happiness into words, but it was clearly evident in their tears of joy. “We hadn’t expressed this happiness that we want to shout,” said hairdresser Deyanira Machado outside a beauty salon in Caracas. “We had that happiness stored away to unleash it properly one day, like last night, and even better than last night,” she added.

Moreover, the Acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, declared Wednesday a national day of joy. It is now a non-working holiday, except foressential workers. “My country needs that championship,” Acuña said, wiping tears. “I just want to make my people proud. That’s what I did today.”

🚨 VENEZUELA HAS OFFICIALLY DEFEATED THE USA TO BEFOME THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC CHAMPIONS #WorldBaseBallClassic pic.twitter.com/RuANH3beWV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 18, 2026

Thousands of people gathered in the Plaza de la Juventud as they sang the national anthem, celebrated, and danced to the tunes of their victory. “The United States is a superpower, and the fact that we beat them makes me very proud of Venezuela,” said a high school student, Yorleiny Mestra.

Indeed, this WBC victory brought Venezuela respect, happiness, and deeper emotions.