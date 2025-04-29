Vatican Will Follow Secret Process to Elect Next Pope—Papal Conclave Date Announced

The Vatican has declared that the secret conclave to choose Pope Francis’ successor will start on May 7. Approximately 135 cardinal electors, or people under 80, will participate and cast ballots for the next pope. The event, which takes place in the Sistine Chapel, has centuries-old and intricate procedures. How does the procedure operate, then?

The Catholic Church went through a time known as “sede vacante,” or “empty seat,” following the death of Pope Francis. To stop others from using his ring and seal, which were used to send papal documents, they were broken.

The interim head of the Catholic Church was Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, or chamberlain, who made the announcement of Francis’s passing. Cardinals come from all around the globe to Rome and remain there until a new pope is elected. There are 135 cardinal electors out of the present 252: 23 from Asia, 20 from North America, 18 from Africa, 17 from South America, four from Oceania, and 53 from Europe.

With 17, Italy has the most cardinals eligible to vote, followed by the US with 10 and Brazil with 7. There are three in the UK. The cardinals will not leave the Vatican until a new pope has been selected once the conclave starts. The Latin word “conclave” means “with key” and alludes to the seclusion of the cardinals’ quarters.

They sleep in the Casa Santa Marta, a hotel on the Vatican premises, while holding voting sessions in the Sistine Chapel. The longest conclave, which took place between 1268 and 1271, lasted nearly 3 years. Many have just lasted a day. Less than three days passed during the 1978 election of Pope John Paul. In around two days, the cardinals selected Pope Francis. The cardinals are unable to speak to the outside world during the conclave. Newspapers, phones, and the internet are prohibited.

The cardinals hold two daily ballots until one candidate receives a majority of two-thirds plus one, with the exception of the first day, when just one ballot is held. As per Sky News, they take an oath to keep the voting confidential. However, how can we determine whether a decision has been made? Yes, this is the bit with the black and white smoke.

In order to demonstrate to the outside world that a pope has not yet been chosen, the cards and the tally sheets are placed in a stove and burned with an additive to produce black smoke if the cardinals have not yet reached a majority.

It is customary for Catholics to swarm St. Peter’s Square to watch the distinctive smoke rising from the pinnacle of the Sistine Chapel. The meetings are halted for a day to allow for prayer and debate if, after three days, no outcome has been achieved. Until a two-thirds majority is obtained, more votes are cast.

A candidate is asked if he accepts the pope and what name he would like to be recognized by after a sufficient number of cardinals have decided on him. In order to create white smoke, an additive is added to the ballots before they are torched. After putting on his new papal garments (large, medium, and small sizes are kept on hand by tailors), the new pope sits on a seat in the Sistine Chapel to greet the other cardinals, who line up to honor and vow allegiance to the new head of the church.

The senior cardinal deacon then steps out onto the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica overlooking the square and announces in Latin: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum. Habemus Papam” (I announce to you a great joy. We have a pope) and reveals the cardinal’s name and the name he has chosen.