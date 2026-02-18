Vatican Turns Down Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace Citing ‘Perplexing’ 20-Point Plan

It appears that things are not going according to plan for President Donald Trump as far as his proposition of constituting the Gaza Board of Peace is concerned. To transform this idea into fruition, Trump had invited several countries, including Vatican City, to join the board.

However, Vatican City has reportedly turned down the president’s invitation and cited issues with the 20-point plan.

According to The Irish Star, Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin confirmed that the country will not be a part of Trump’s Gaza peace board. The decision came after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Apostolic See stated that it would not join the Board of Peace, citing its “nature” as the primary reason.

Pope Leo was invited by Trump to join the Board of Peace in January pic.twitter.com/G2TD1ugNls — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) February 18, 2026

The core of Trump’s peace organization did not align with some of the other invited nations as well.

Raising larger concerns, Parolin pointed out major issues in board’s 20-point plan. He said the plan “leaves us somewhat perplexed.” Additionally, he mentioned that while the Vatican is attempting to provide an official response on the matter, some critical problems must be resolved first.

“The important thing is that an attempt is being made to provide a response. However, for us, there are certain critical issues that should be resolved,” Parolin said.

He added that the concern is at the international level, and the United Nations must resolve such crisis situations. “This is one of the points on which we have insisted,” he noted.

Trump announced the Gaza Board of Peace during his trip to Davos. Countries like Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others, have agreed to join the board. These nations must pay a $1 billion fee to become permanent members of the same.

🚨 JUST IN: Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, has formally refused to join the “Board of Peace,” citing that PaIestine is not included at the table as a recognized state entity. pic.twitter.com/0eNdcJpOul — 𝓙𝓲𝓶𝓶𝔂 𝓙 (@JimmyJ4thewin) February 17, 2026

UCA News reports that Trump is expected to host the inaugural meeting of the board at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, previously called the U.S. Institute of Peace. The countries that are part of the board are invited to join the president for the meeting on February 19.

Prior to the meeting, a network called Priests Against Genocide USA has released a statement to the press regarding the Palestine crisis. The network consists of 2,200 members from 58 different countries, including 22 bishops and archbishops and two cardinals.

The statement said, “A Lenten conversion of heart through prayer, fasting and action in solidarity with the people of Palestine.”

Major European countries such as France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom rejected the Board of Peace’s request, citing concerns that joining the board would undermine the efforts of the United Nations.