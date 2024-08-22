Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix’s Brother in Major Trouble, Busted With 76 Pounds of Marijuana

Police have arrested and charged Ariana Madix's brother with felony narcotics trafficking. On February 16th, Jeremy Madix and Jonah Ahad were reportedly denied boarding their trip to Frankfurt, Germany, from Florida's Orlando International Airport, as reported by TMZ. According to the documents, CBP officers found ganja in two of the three bags that belonged to Jeremy, among the other two. He was found with an astounding 76 pounds of marijuana in 64 bags.

Interestingly, none of the males were taken into custody at that moment. Ahad was taken into custody in May, and Jeremy, on the other hand, in the middle of August. The two men faced charges of felony cannabis trafficking. The documents also stated that when the police attempted to interrogate Jeremy and Ahad, they refused to speak without their lawyers present.

A 30-year jail term and a $200,000 fine are possible penalties for the Bravo star's felony marijuana trafficking charges, which are outlined in Florida law. In support of their client's 'good' character, Jeremy's attorneys included many letters from loved ones in the court file. For example, Tanya Madix, who is Jeremy and Ariana's mother, sent a heartfelt letter in which she gushed over her 'wonderful loving son' and described him as a 'kind' person who never forgets to check in on her.As reported by Page Six, Tanya stated, "Jeremy has developed a wide circle of very good friends and a network of supportive acquaintances. He is both cherished and respected by his peers. I am very proud of my son’s achievements." However, a letter from Ariana, Jeremy's renowned sister, was conspicuously absent.

Unfortunately, Ariana and her brother have been apart since before his August 2024 drug trafficking imprisonment. Jeremy discussed their relationship problems in an interview with Us Weekly in April. He told the outlet, "I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée. There’s been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that’s what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It’s been going on for quite some time."

In addition, he said that he was confused about what had allegedly broken the bond between Ariana and his fiancée. He explained, "I feel like no one can really put their finger on why that [was going on]. Ariana is a sweet, kind girl. I love her so much. So it’s not always in your face all the time. It’s just little slight things that maybe not everyone would notice." Jeremy continued by saying that he and his sister just need space from each other and that he loves her very much. He added, "That’s my sister, she changed my diapers. She loves me very much. She’s always kind of seen herself as my protector, and I would say most certainly we could get to a point of being closer. That’s kind of what I’m yearning for."