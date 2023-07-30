‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Refuses to Film Scenes With Ex-Tom Sandoval for New Season

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is standing firm on her ground and refusing to film scenes with her disgraced ex-Tom Sandoval after his explosive cheating scandal with co-star Raquel Leviss, who has rechristened herself, Rachel. TMZ reports an insider has revealed - "Tom and Ariana haven’t filmed one-on-one and she’s telling her friends she won’t. She’s made it clear she doesn’t want to film with Tom and is in a good place mentally, and filming with him will only cause disruption."

On July 20th, Sandoval reunited with the rest of the cast on their most recent trip to Lake Tahoe and was seen participating in the cast activities. However, Madix remained absent from the group to avoid confrontations with her ex, the insider shared - "Ariana has also skipped group things, like the recent trip, to avoid Tom," the source says. "They ended up filming her and Katie looking for new hires for their sandwich shop." Madix has been avoiding her unfaithful ex-Sandoval since their tense reunion in season 10, the ex-couple have been communicating their messages with each other through other people. Meanwhile, the production for the current season is possibly slated to end by September and the producers of the show are making sure that the two get a few one-on-one scenes together. As per inside sources Madix is “just not interested in talking to the guy."

Fellow co-star, Lala Kent previously confirmed that Madix and Sandoval have not shot any scenes together, “From what I’ve heard, they have not,” she said on Amazon Live Monday. “We have a few weeks left, I believe, so we’ll see what happens.” Co-star Shay, recently revealed that she had “the most emotionally draining day” while performing a “one-on-one” meditation session with Sandoval last week. “My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry. I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible,” she shared on Amazon Live Monday.

In early March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013, meanwhile, according to ETonline, Madix is appearing detached from filming with her cheating ex, "Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense," the source said. "She's becoming more and more detached and isn't affected by him as much."

The source further revealed that Madix is feeling "empowered and confident" and is in a good place "personally and professionally." "She's in a place where she’s focused on herself and happy to be doing her thing," the source shares. "She is still relishing in all the support she has received and feeling good about where she’s at in her life, both personally and professionally."

