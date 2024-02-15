Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix Claims There's Still A Ton of Unrevealed Scandoval Rumors

Ariana Madix is now claiming that there are still unanswered questions around Scandoval. The internet almost crashed when Tom Sandoval cheated on Madix with her best friend and fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. It made Vanderpump Rules a media sensation, even among those who had never seen the series. When questioned about meeting Vanderpump Rules fans who believe they are well-versed in her ex-boyfriend Sandoval's extramarital affair, Madix stated, "To be fair, they do know a lot, but there’s a lot they’ll never know."

Ariana Madix says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ fans know a lot about Scandoval but “there’s a lot they’ll never know.” 👀 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/cUEfTvIeuY — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 10, 2024

In an interview with Good Morning America, Madix said she knows that fans of Vanderpump Rules season 11 are criticizing her and Tom or Raquel's behavior, but she wishes people would realize that since the program airs so long after the events, most people's lives have already altered by the time they watch. As per Us Weekly, she said, "Things air so much longer after [they take place]. You do get people who ask, ‘Why aren’t you doing this? And [the answer] is that it is February and that took place in June [2023]." Season 11 of the program has shown fans exactly how contentious Madix and Sandoval's split has been. The former couple discussed their argument about split expenses for the home they jointly purchased in 2019 in a recent episode.

Madix questioned Tom's assertions that he was covering all of the expenditures during a chat with fellow cast member Katie Maloney. She stated at the time, "I have asked repeatedly, for years at this point, for an itemized breakdown of said bills that he is talking about. I had asked for this itemized breakdown for so long, and it would be like, ‘Oh, you know you owe X amount of money.’ I’m like, ‘How did you figure this out?’" Regarding the property, Madix recently requested in court that it be sold so that they may divide the earnings and move on.

Madix's life after Scandoval has witnessed one of the most fascinating shifts from controversy to several career breakthroughs. Following the completion of shooting the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Madix focused on the several brand agreements she had been awarded following her rise to fame due to Scandoval's turmoil. After being selected for season 32 of Dancing With The Stars, Madix continued to rise to prominence by making appearances on magazine covers and participating in exclusive interviews. Following her departure from Dancing With The Stars, she returned to her project of opening and successfully operating Something About Her, her sandwich store with Katie Maloney. Though Madix's objectives have altered for the first half of the year due to business possibilities outside of the city, the much-awaited restaurant is expected to launch later in 2024. She is presently playing Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago, a dream come true for her.