‘Utterly Unforgivable’ — BAFTA Judge Resigns After Racist Slur Incident Sparks Backlash

Published on: February 24, 2026 at 3:17 PM ET

Jonte Richardson believes that BAFTAS "refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities" and that they need to offer an "appropriate apology."

Michael B. Jordan Delroy Lindo BAFTA racial slur
Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award at BAFTA 2026 when a Tourette-related racial slur was yelled.(The Rundown/YouTube)

A senior BAFTA judge resigned after a racial slur shouted during the 2026 British Academy Film Awards was aired unedited. The incident unfolded while actors were on stage, but the aftershocks have lasted far longer as critics feel that the situation could have been handled better.

Award-winning director and writer Jonte Richardson stepped down from the BAFTA emerging talent judging panel, calling the organization’s response “utterly unforgivable.” In a statement posted to LinkedIn, he said he could not continue working with an institution that he believes has “repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community.”

During Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for Best Visual Effects when a racial slur was shouted from the audience.

The word was yelled by John Davidson, a campaigner with Tourette’s syndrome and the inspiration behind the film I Swear. Tourette’s can cause involuntary verbal tics that includes offensive language such as he was shouting . Audience members had reportedly been warned before the ceremony that Davidson might shout involuntary outbursts. However, the television broadcast — which aired on a two-hour delay on BBC One — did not remove the slur before it was aired.

According to The Guardian, the actors on stage continued with their presenting duties. Viewers later noted a visible pause before they moved on.

Host Alan Cumming addressed the audience during the ceremony, explaining that Tourette’s syndrome is a disability and that the tics heard were involuntary. “We apologize if you are offended tonight,” he said.

By Monday, the fallout was worse. The BBC apologized for failing to remove the slur from the delayed broadcast and confirmed that the iPlayer version would be edited. BAFTA issued a statement acknowledging the “harm caused” and offered an unreserved apology to Jordan, Lindo and viewers. Other actors such as Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce also spoke out, demanding apologies. The organization said it took “full responsibility” for the situation and would review its processes.

Richardson said that response did not go far enough.

“When an organization like BAFTA, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the Black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behavior,” he wrote.

Richardson, whose career spans television, film and music, has previously worked with major artists and served on industry boards supporting Black media professionals. He noted that this year’s emerging talent cohort includes “incredible Black talent,” making his decision to resign particularly difficult.

The incident has also raised questions about live event protocols. Although producers had time to edit other moments from the delayed broadcast, the slur remained in the original transmission. An edited version was uploaded later.

Davidson said he was “deeply mortified” if his involuntary tics caused distress. He added that he left the auditorium early after realizing the impact of the outbursts and watched the remainder of the ceremony backstage.

BAFTA says it will learn from the episode. Richardson has already moved on. The dust has not fully settled, but the message from one of its own judges was clear.

