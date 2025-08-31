Usha Vance’s Outfit Picking Hack is Super Relatable and It Proves You Don’t Need a Stylist to Slay

Second Lady Usha Vance has been in the news for all her noble deeds. She has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past year. The former attorney, once a registered Democrat, has stepped back from her career as she takes on a more public role alongside her husband, Vice President J.D. Vance.

The mother of three has juggled her role of being a mother, a wife, and a second lady with near perfection while being in the spotlight. While navigating the political spotlight, she keeps her opinions more private, uses back entrances to avoid media attention, and finds that her every move is now documented.

As per the outlet Glam, her new public role has nudged her to take her personal style more seriously. But rather than hiring a whole team of stylists or calling on big-name designers, Usha’s approach to fashion remains refreshingly down-to-earth: she relies on a group chat. Interesting right? Well, here’s what we know!

In her conversation with McCain on the Citizen McCain podcast, Usha Vance shared that she turns to a trusted group of friends for fashion advice. “I have this text thread of friends that I work with,” she explained. “One of them works in the fashion industry and loves picking out outfits and suggesting ideas; she’s been a huge help.”

That friend is reportedly Isabella Nardone, who has been referred to as Usha’s informal stylist. While not officially on staff, she and two others. One was a neighbor, the other a childhood friend from her close-knit circle. Reportedly, Usha even took photos of all her clothing and uploaded them into a wardrobe app that helps her plan outfits.

She’s been constantly compared to Melania Trump regarding her fashion choices. While the First Lady is all about high-end designer labels and heavy makeup, which includes excessive bronzing and thick and fuller brows. For instance, during a trip to Sicily, Melania wore a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket, which is an average person’s salary. Therefore, critics have appreciated her style, and apart from a few notable fashion fails, Usha has managed to carry herself well.

Usha’s current fashion choices lean toward bold colors, tailored silhouettes, and elegant statement pieces that reflect her confidence and heritage without sacrificing authenticity and comfort. She looks stunning in tailored suits, flared dresses, fitted tops, and Indian wear.

Moreover, Usha earlier opted for neutral colors like beiges, browns, pale greens, and cobalt. These colors were not too loud and could relate to the standard class of Americans. Yet, ever since she became a second lady, she has worn bright colors. She’s also shown that she’s not afraid to experiment, like the soft pink outfit she wore to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

I can’t stand either one of them. But, holy crap did Usha Vance out dress Melanoma today! She looks trending, comfortable and smashing in pink. $melania looks like death warmed over on a soda cracker! pic.twitter.com/HnosecOdzt — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) January 20, 2025

Another thing she skips doing is matching with her husband. Many couples may stick to one theme; color coordinating Usha’s fashion choices is often hers. She seems least interested in following the MAGA crowd and being more like the image-conscious figures in the political world. While SLOTUS Usha Vance might consider bringing on a full-time stylist in the future, she’s now content with her close-knit, casual approach.