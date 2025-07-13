Usha Vance’s Casual Look Leaves Melania Trump’s High-End Fashion in the Dust

Melania Trump and Usha Vance might have similarities in terms of political positions, being the FLOTUS and SLOTUS, respectively, but if the talk is about their generations, they are decidedly different. And it became more apparent during the Disneyland day out with the Second Lady, with their kids along with his husband JD Vance in Anaheim, California, on July 12.

And as mentioned, like her generation suggests, she looked like a peak millennial as she strolled through the Bayou County section of the theme park, looking stunning in her outfit, which has easily left the First Lady shaking in her Louboutins.

Usha Vance dressed in a pair of high-wasted, baggy jeans and also had a white tucked-in tee, baseball cap, casual white flats, reflecting that in the fashion world, what goes around always comes around again eventually — a fanny pack. It is primarily impossible to even think during the late ’80s/early ’90s when it was the must-have accessory of choice.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

It is clear that Melania Trump’s style and fashion choices widely vary from those of Usha Vance. It is safe to say that the former has a more aesthetic and high-end runway when compared to the latter’s preference for low-key street.

Since the First Lady has stepped into the spotlight again, she has worn some outrageously expensive outfits, and to be precise, that expansiveness is evident from the $7,995 sparkly Monique Lhuillier dress she wore to host a White House Historical Association event

During a trip to Sicily, she wore a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana floral jacket. And not to mention, this range can entirely eat up the average US citizen’s annual salary before tax, which stands $63,795 as per research from SoFi in 2025.

The Vances keep it natural

It can be said that Usha Vance loves to keep her casual millennial fashion. It has been on several occasions that she’s been caught on camera wearing a bunch of outdated looks. And all these casual choices help her easily blend with the common crowd, and she proves the same at Disneyland on July 12. Both the Vice President and her wife merged with the other visitors and also went through the huge entourage of casually clad security detail trailing them.

It won’t be a mistake to say that there’s a stark contrast between their low-key outing and Donald and Melania Trump’s outfits, as the President isn’t a person who will hide his ego under a bushel. He has always ensured that he stands out from the crowd, that too way before becoming president.

On the contrary, if it wasn’t for the hordes of protestors who would screen outside the gates of Disneyland, masses of media documenting every move of the couple and photographers trailing them, Usha and JD’s journey, along with their kids, might have gone unnoticed.

As mentioned, they looked like the regular citizens enjoying their time with their kids, and X netizens were up for their comments as usual – “Hey I think he’s cutting in line. Did they get the speed pass? LOL The Secret Service agents really blended in. Give this family a break, glad that @SLOTUS had time with her husband and kids doing fun family time,” one wrote. “He is a father and he is taking his kids to Disney! Wonderful father,” another commented.