Usha Vance Might Be Donald Trump’s Next Secret Weapon In High Stakes Deal

Donald Trump is reportedly considering new legal counsel for an upcoming Ukraine deal involving high-stakes minerals. Well, we’re speaking of the U.S. Vice President’s wife, Usha Vance, who prefers to keep a low profile despite being in a position of power. Though there is no public record of her involvement in the deal, a White House chronicler, Jonathan Karl, confirms the same in his forthcoming book. However, it must be noted that Usha did not voluntarily offer her expertise; instead, her husband, JD Vance, sought it after an intense discussion.

The matter came to a head when Trump and JD Vance debated whether the February deal had been legally vetted. It is at this exact point that the Vice President suggested that his wife, Usha, serve as his legal counsel, given her expertise in the matter. For the unversed, she holds a law degree from Yale University and has even served as a legal clerk for several senior federal judges. Circling back to Jonathan Karl’s revelation, JD Vance reportedly remarked, “I can have Usha take a look at it”, in an attempt to arrive at a resolution to the matter.

Usha’s Secret Role at Heart of Top Trump Deal Exposed JUST A SECOND OPINION Josh Fiallo,

Breaking News Reporter. Second Lady Usha Vance was a secret adviser on a high-stakes minerals deal with Ukraine this year, White House Chronicler Jonathan Karl claims in a forthcoming book — KennyBilly (@KeepingKen) October 25, 2025

Despite Usha’s legal background, she has no experience in national security law. She has only previously dealt with civil litigation and appeals, which is nowhere near the magnitude of the Ukraine deal she is about to offer her counsel on. While her possible involvement raises an alarming question about her capacity, it still makes clear that Trump prefers to trust his inexperienced allies over experts.

Such questionable decisions have been a feature of Trump’s administrations before. One may recall instances in which he appointed former environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services and, in another example, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as the Pentagon’s backbone.

After Vance made the suggestion, his wife, Usha, agreed to review the matter and eventually paid a visit to the West Wing, where she conducted a detailed analysis of the agreement. However, there is still no confirmation that Usha offered any legal revisions or suggestions to the document. Meanwhile, the White House also refused to comment on the matter, raising questions about whether the incident actually occurred.

On the other hand, Donald Trump is said to have sought separate counsel and advice from Steve Bannon, his first-term White House advisor back in the day. Addressing this angle to the agreement, chronicler Jonathan mentioned in his book “And with that, the vice president asked the Second Lady of the United States—who, like Steve Bannon, had no role whatsoever on the National Security Council—to come over to the West Wing and review a bilateral agreement that was supposed to be signed the next day.”

In other news, word of Usha’s involvement in the deal with Ukraine received mixed reviews, mainly because the U.S. Second Lady does not appear to be someone hands-on in federal government matters. However, her frequent high-profile visits to various states alongside her husband, JD Vance, and her headlining several other events held in the U.S. do little to inspire confidence in her ability to lead.