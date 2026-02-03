US Navy Recorded 21 Unexplained UFO Encounters in Hidden Logs, Insider Alleges

Natural phenomena are inevitable. Knowing about them and their different layers can help people better understand and interpret them. A former U.S. Navy submarine technician has claimed he became aware of unsettling internal records documenting mysterious, high-speed objects moving through ocean waters. This was a phenomenon quietly tracked by the military for years.

The claim follows a 2024 government disclosure that detailed 21 unexplained encounters involving unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). For scientists, the term refers to sightings of objects or events in the sky, sea, or space that cannot be logically explained.

While many UAPs are identified as known objects (e.g., balloons, drones, birds), a small percentage remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press Stylebook (@apstylebook)

According to The Irish Star, the report, released after Congress requested findings from the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), summarized testimonies for incidents that remained unresolved.

According to a Reddit user who goes by the name “Dabier,” they provided details on the natural and unidentified occurrences. He reportedly once worked alongside a retired Cold War–era submarine sonar technician and questioned him about so-called “fast movers.”

These were objects detected by naval sensors traveling at extraordinary speeds through the air or underwater, and are typically detected using special military sensors. The Reddit user said that he asked the veteran after reading a discussion thread about the government tracking of these objects.

Furthermore, the veteran reportedly explained that submarine crews logged any sonar contacts that were clearly not biological in origin into a separate unidentified category.

According to The Mirror US, the veteran reportedly explained that submarine crews logged any sonar contacts that were clearly not biological in origin into a separate unidentified category.

🚨 Gary McKinnon’s 2001-2002 hacks exposed layers of alleged UFO secrecy: Infiltrated 97 NASA, Pentagon networks via weak passwords like “password,” seeking suppressed free energy tech after Disclosure Project testimonies. Uncovered Excel sheet listing “non-terrestrial officers”… pic.twitter.com/VLe5vevQdG — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpole) January 19, 2026

While much natural underwater noise comes from the ocean, he said some entries stood out as highly unusual. “There were cases where the contacts were extremely fast, with nothing in the area that could explain them,” Dabier wrote.

“Others involved strange buzzing or sounds that didn’t resemble anything natural or any vessel they’d ever encountered.” He further noted that these records were sent off the submarine, by crew members to higher authorities, but the folks never learned what happened to the information.

Reports of the U.S. military privately tracking unidentified objects have been going on for decades. Reports included sightings such as green fireballs, flashing lights, and anomalous shapes, like multicolored, jellyfish-like object and a rocket-shaped craft approximately six feet long.

Even though many sightings have been attributed to balloons, birds, or satellites, others remain unexplained. Notable examples include the Navy’s widely publicized “GOFAST.”

Videos of unidentified objects were recorded flying at a high speed, not far above the water, by a fighter jet from the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the east coast of Florida in 2016.

According to News Nation, Dr Jon Kosloski, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told Congress about it after the stills were made public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ill.Gates (@illgatesmusic)

“Through a very careful geospatial intelligence analysis and using trigonometry, we assess with high confidence that the object is not actually close to the water, but is rather closer to 13,000 feet,”

Jon Kosloski’s statement came after AARO said that “It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology.”

“None of these resolved cases substantiated advanced foreign adversarial capabilities or breakthrough aerospace technologies,” it added.

However, they also admitted that 21 cases from the most recent reporting period exhibit anomalous characteristics that warrant further analysis. The office said it is working closely with intelligence and science partners and would immediately notify Congress if any evidence suggested major findings.

Consequently, former NASA Associate Administrator for Space Policy Mike Gold has urged Senate leaders to focus on these natural yet unknown objects and take the matter seriously.

He told the House of Representatives that “the truth is out there” and that NASA has the capability to play a larger role in tracking and uncovering the truth behind these UAPs.

Disclaimer: The article mentions details from secondary sources. Inquistr does not assume responsibility for them changing in the future.