The Clock Is Ticking—NASA Predicts How and When Earth Will End

The final day on planet Earth seems to be way away from the present time, but we all are aware of the fact that it is certainly not inevitable. A group of scientists who working for NASA, together with researchers from the University of Tōhō in Japan, have given an estimated timeline for the complete extinction of all life on Earth.

The calculations, which are a result of the advanced mathematical models powered by the supercomputers, state that – survival on this planet will be possible till 1 billion years because after that, conditions will be too tough for figuring out any signs of life.

We definitely have several years to go till that point, and till that moment arrives, space agencies across the globe are now launching missions to explore other planets, mainly Mars, with the motive of determining life conditions beyond the Blue Planet.

The Sun will end all life on Earth

It might sound like a sci-fi movie, like earth will never get destroyed, but it certainly will, but the only positive thing is, there is plenty of time in between. And in this ongoing time, the Sun will grow in size as it reaches the end of its life as a giant star. As it grows, the Sun will emit increasing amounts of thermal energy, and consequently, it will engulf all the inner plants of the solar system that includes our planet Earth.

As per predictions by some advanced mathematical models, the expansion of the Sun will significantly worsen the quality of the air eventually increasing the temperature of the earth. To be precise, life on Earth will be impossible by the year 1,000,002,021 – which means there are still 999,999,996 years to go until then.

Is there any solution to this?

Experts say that this apocalyptic scene can’t be stopped but can certainly be delayed. Several technological developments can mitigate the upcoming scenario with new types of life support systems that will provide a greater amount of air as well as water in the enclosed spaces, and humans will humans will be able to survive in artificial environments.

Climate Change and Its Effects

Planet Earth has supported life for billions of years but humans are testing its resilienceNA. What’s been more alarming is that, global warming is accelerating faster than scientists predicted. As coming to its effects, there has been a huge rise in the temperatures, and the polar ice is rapidly melting. Human activities have greatly impacted environmental changes, which might not affect us directly but will eventually affect us in the long run.

Despite the fact that the end of life on Earth is far beyond our lifetimes, the countdown has already begun on creating earth a more sustainable place to live.