Urgent Warning Issued to Burgundy Passport Holders—Check This Before You Fly for Holidays!

With summer around the corner and plans for sun-soaked beaches and poolside cocktails underway, UK travelers are being warned to check one important passport detail. Or, they would risk getting turned away before their holiday even starts!

A new warning has been issued to anyone still holding a burgundy passport, the pre-Brexit document that once granted Brits access to fast-track EU lanes and visa-free travel. But since the UK officially left the European Union in 2020, those perks have come to a close. And, new travel rules have taken the front seat that could catch unsuspecting travelers off guard.

Although many Brits have already switched over to the newer blue passports, a big number still carry the burgundy versions. And for those who do, a critical rule could cause major problems at the airport if not checked in advance.

The warning is around what’s now called the “10-year passport rule.” Under this rule, anyone traveling to the 29 countries in the EU’s Schengen Zone must have a passport that meets two specific requirements:

It must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the EU country. It must be valid for at least three months after the date you plan to leave that country.

If your passport doesn’t meet both conditions, you could be denied entry at the border, or not even allowed to board your flight.

To avoid this, travelers should check not just the expiry date, but also the issue date of their passport. If your passport was issued before September 2018, it may no longer be valid for travel, even if it hasn’t technically expired.

The Schengen Zone covers most of Europe’s popular holiday destinations, including:

France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Netherlands, Austria

And many others: Denmark, Croatia, Hungary, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Belgium, among the full list of 29 nations.

Has enough time passed that we can admit the old burgundy passports were just so much better? pic.twitter.com/fN5y9JWS8I — Liberite🔶 🇪🇺 👩 (@brownliberite) February 13, 2025

So, whether you’re planning a beach holiday in the Mediterranean, a city break in Paris, or a cultural trip through Prague or Rome, this rule might affect your plans.

Summer bookings are already on the rise. The UK Passport Office and travel experts are urging everyone to check their documents well ahead of time.

Processing times for passport renewals can take several weeks especially during busy travel periods. Emergency passports, while available, come with a steep cost (up to £207) and are not guaranteed to be processed quickly enough for upcoming trips.

Travel insurance expert Alvaro Iturmendi of Confused.com mentioned just how many people are unaware of the rule and the serious impact it can have. “Booking your holidays can be very exciting, and a welcome distraction to the beginning of the year blues,” he said.

“But no matter how far in advance you’re planning, it’s never too early to check your passport’s validity, so you don’t get caught out last minute.”

He continued, “Our research found that less than half (43%) of travelers knew that if you’re heading to the EU, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before their departure date.”

He added, “And if your passport doesn’t meet this regulation, it could mean you’re denied entry into the country, or may not even be allowed on the flight in the first place. Either way, it’s likely to lead to a lot of disruption to your holiday plans.”

If your passport doesn’t meet the 10-year rule, you should start the renewal process immediately. Travelers can apply online or through a local post office that offers check-and-send services.

Here’s what to do before booking your next trip:

Check both the issue and expiry date on your passport

Renew early if your passport was issued before September 2018

Don’t assume a valid passport is travel-ready—the rules have changed since Brexit

Avoid relying on emergency services unless absolutely necessary

With planning and early checks, travelers can still enjoy a smooth and stress-free holiday, without passport panic at the gate.

So before you book that villa or pack your bags for the beach, flip through that passport. Because in 2025, even a document that hasn’t expired might not get you where you want to go.