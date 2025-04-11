The Government of Canada Updates Travel Advisory—Issues Health Warning For Travelling To Certain Countries

The Canadian Government makes sure to update travel advisories all around the globe on a regular basis. Most recently, the government of Canada reissued the “Avoid All Travel” warning to Haithi as the situation there is extremely volatile and chances of getting into trouble after visiting are very high.

Given Haithi’s current uncertain situation, flight operators have suspended flights from Port-au-Prince. Besides Haithi, the Canadian government also issued the “Avoid All Travel” warning to different parts of Saudi Arabia and non-essential travel should be avoided to Border with Iraq and the towns of Hafr al Batin and Khafji, Al Qatif and its suburbs, Abha International Airport​​​​​​​.

Since Cuba is currently going through a Dengue situation, the government has also updated its advisory on the country. While the advice to “exercise a high degree of caution” caution remains the same, the health section has been updated, with more emphasis on the ongoing Dengue crisis.

In the advisory, CDC mentioned, “Dengue is a year-round risk in many parts of the world, with outbreaks commonly occurring every 2–5 years. Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases of the disease. Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Travelers to risk areas should prevent mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, and sleeping in an air-conditioned room or room with window screens.”

Currently, the risk level for Dengue stands at “Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions.” Symptoms of Dengue include nausea, joint and muscle pain, fever, minor bleeding, headache, rash, vomiting etc. Starting with minor symptoms, the condition can escalate quickly and would require medical assistance. Other counties where higher than usual rates of Dengue have been observed include Guatemala, Colombia, Fiji, Mexico, Brazil, Pakistan, Sudan, Philippines, Iran, Guadeloupe etc.

However, the advisory also mentions certain resort areas in Cuba where travelers can practice usual precaution measures and are expected to remain safe. These areas include, Marea del Portillo, Cayo Largo del Sur, Playa Santa Lucia, Guardalavaca coastline, between Playa Pesquero and Playa Bani, Varadero Peninsula, Jibacoa, Playa Ancon etc.

Besides Cuba, the Canadian government also updates its advisory to China though the risks in this case are not health related. The warnings regarding visiting China mention the requirement of “high degree of caution” because of the “the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The advisory mentioned, “Our ability to provide consular assistance in China is limited due to the level of transparency in China’s judicial system. It may also impact your ability to obtain effective legal assistance. You may also be subject to severe punishments, even for non-violent acts such as financial crimes. Chinese authorities may also apply the death penalty for crimes deemed serious, including drug offences.”

Such detailed advisory from the government remains beneficial for Canadian citizens who can make informed decisions before traveling to any particular place.