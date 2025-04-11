New Travel Rules Just Dropped—Your Passport Alone Won’t Get You on the Plane Anymore

Americans travelling to the United Kingdom, we have some newly updated travel rules for you to follow! Amidst Donald Trump’s strict rules for immigrants, travelers, and international students, other countries also seem to hit back with equally difficult rules.

In recent news, US citizens would now require another special document to enter specific countries. Read ahead to know about them and make sure to inform your friends and family about it.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for American citizens

Visitors from the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will need a new electronic authorization (Electronic Travel Authorization) to fly to the U.K. This rule was passed on January 8, 2025, and is necessary for people who are even passing through the country. People can apply for it on the UK’s official website or the ETA app. (it’s 10 pounds).

As per The Sun, the authorization will usually come within hours, but for some, it may take up to three days, so Americans should apply earlier than their travel date to be safe. The ETA is valid for two years and costs a $20 application fee. However, there’s a slight exception here: American citizens with dual UK citizenship or who already have a visa to visit the country don’t need to worry about applying for the ETA. Please note that this is not a work permit but something like a visa.

European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) Implementation

As of now, American travelers do not need authorization to enter Europe, only British land, but as of 2026, U.S. citizens traveling to most European countries will be required to obtain approval through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

This document will be similar to the ETA, which shall be linked to the passport and will expire after three years or until your passport expires. In case someone from America is planning to travel to the UK and the EU separately, then one has to apply for both the ETA and ETIAS separately.

Instant Refunds for Flight Disruptions

Another amazing benefit will be that those passengers travelling through any airline will now get an automatic refund and will be notified about flight delays. In addition, passengers will be compensated for baggage delays and in case of failure of paid services not being delivered.

Be aware of the payment methods, though, as if the customer bought their ticket on a credit card, the refunds are set to come within seven business days, and others would wait up to 20 days for their money to reflect in their bank accounts.

Real ID Deadline Approaching—May 7, 2025

Starting from May 7, all Americans above the age of 18 must have a Real ID to travel within the United States. A lot of people get confused with the term real ID, but those do not include normal ID cards but things like a driver’s license or an alternative such as a U.S. passport. A star inside a circle in the upper right corner of the document will confirm that the ID is a Real ID. Other rules also include a faster, digitally smart immigration system. close checks on short-term visitors.

The political scenario in America has been chaotic lately, with Donald Trump’s radical ways of implementing policy after policy and coming up with strict rules for immigrants and international students, including Indians studying in the US.

These students reportedly received a mail informing them that their visas had been suddenly canceled. According to a New York Times report, 147 students have already been deported from the country.

On the other hand, the whole issue of immigrants has also become ugly. Several of the people who were deported (one even by mistake) are now spending their time in the Terrorism Confinement Center; they were arrested and sent to prison based on next to no evidence and heavily scrutinized.

Hence, looking at America’s stance towards other countries, we aren’t surprised if Europe and the U.K. have started to slam America with similar robust rules, are you?