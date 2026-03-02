University of Maine Grad Student Runs for 2nd Congressional District, Aims To Support Vulnerable Communities

Paige Loud, a University of Maine graduate student and social worker, is running for Maine’s Second Congressional District, bringing a background in community work to the political arena.

Loud said that she never planned to enter politics, but added that the idea to launch a campaign stems from her experiences working with vulnerable populations across the state. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Maine in 2024 and is set to complete her master of social work degree in May 2026.

The youngster who focuses on issues like political literacy, employment and cost of living describes, herself as a non-traditional student balancing graduate coursework with an ambitious political agenda.

Loud also works as a community case manager for adults with intellectual disabilities. She works 40 hours a week besides studying for her college degree, completing a practicum requirement of 500 unpaid hours over two semesters.

“Even if I win, I will serve and then the goal is to be a hospice social worker when I’m done. If I lose, that is what I will be doing in June,” she added.

Loud said she felt the desire to run for Maine’s Second Congressional District after witnessing systemic gaps in support services. In October 2025, during a federal shutdown, she and her clients received notices from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), warning of potential delays in food stamp benefits.

“I had 18 clients, and the government shut down, and we were all sent letters from DHHS, my clients and I, saying that food stamps were not going to arrive next month,” Loud said.

“I had to tell them I did not have a clear answer for how we would get them food if the money did not come through,” Loud said. She noted that some clients lived far from food banks and lacked reliable transportation.

The government shutdown in the United States raised questions about the credibility of President Donald Trump and his administration. On October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, essential national security and public safety services were disrupted after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.

The lack of food stamps made her reflect on her responsibilities as a social worker in America. She acknowledged the need for broader improvements in quality of life, including meeting basic survival needs.

“Working with a population where answers aren’t clear cut really opened my eyes to how little value we place on vulnerable people,” she said.

Loud’s campaign focuses on affordable housing, healthcare access and stronger protections for people with disabilities and low-income residents in Maine. She uses the tag #loudforcongress on her personal accounts and has posted regularly since announcing her candidacy.

She believes more young people should consider public office, noting that the minimum age to run for Congress is 25. “Young people are directly impacted by these decisions,” Loud said.

Social media has played a significant role in her campaign strategy. Loud has used digital platforms to attend student and community events and to connect with younger voters. Loud plans to serve her term before returning to work as a hospice social worker. If not elected, she will begin that work this summer.