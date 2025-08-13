Unexpected Trump Ally? ABC Anchor Backs DC Crackdown After Frightening Vagrant Incident

After witnessing violence in the city, an ABC anchor supported Donald Trump’s reform of the DC police force. The Trump administration’s announcement on Monday that it might seize control of the nation’s capital in an effort to reduce crime, shocked many.

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor and worse,” he said during the press conference on Monday, reports The Sun. He declared that he would be deploying the National Guard and appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Metropolitan Police Department.

“This is Liberation Day in DC, and we’re going to take our capital back,” Trump stated. ABC News anchor Kyra Phillips, who works at the publication’s bureau in D.C., was among those who supported the historic plan to take over the city’s police.

On the ABC News Live broadcast, she said, “I can tell you firsthand here in downtown DC where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past six months…there were two people shot, one person died, literally two blocks down here from the bureau.”

She said her coworker’s car was stolen a block away just that morning. “We can discuss the declining numbers, but since we all live and work here, we can attest to the fact that crime occurs daily.”

ABC ANCHOR makes an ASS

OUT OF MAYOR OF DC AND ALL THE SCUM BOTTOM FEEDER FAKE NEWS

REPORTING THAT CRIME IS DOWN IN DC.

SHE TELLS THE TRUTH AND SITES REAL TIME CRIME AROUND HER STUDIO.

NICE GOING ! DEMOCRATS

ARE BASTARDS! pic.twitter.com/L4uediIJi1 — jerry schmidt (@7trueamerican) August 11, 2025

Phillips spoke with US Attorney Jeanine Pirro of Washington, DC, during the same broadcast, and she provided additional information about the terrifying experience. According to her, the incident took place about two blocks from where she works.

Regarding her assailant, she stated, “He was homeless, and half dressed, clearly wasn’t in his clear mind,” “It was scary as hell, I’m not gonna lie.” Phillips went on to say that she had to protect herself when the man leaped on her. “I fought back, I didn’t see any weapons in his hands,” she recalled.

🚨NEW: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reads aloud text from “VERY LIBERAL” person *UNLOADING* on DC crime🚨 “He says, ‘This may sound controversial — but I’m not totally opposed to Trump’s National Guard move in D.C.'” “‘I know he’s doing it for politics — but crime remains rampant.'”… pic.twitter.com/pAzE7iELcY — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 12, 2025

“The president acknowledged that this endeavor will also aid in the eradication of homelessness. As is well known, many homeless people, like me, regrettably decide to commit acts of violence on their own. Trump tweeted on Truth Social Sunday that he would relocate homeless people “FAR from the Capital” and expel them from the city.

“The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border.” “This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY,” he wrote.