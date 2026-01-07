Ukrainian Parents Plan to Sell Newborn Baby for $10,000 — Then Get Arrested During Exchange

A Ukrainian couple was arrested by the police in Mykolaiv after they attempted to sell their one-day-old baby for $10,000. According to The Sun US, the pair reportedly began searching for buyers while the mother was still pregnant and planned to sell the infant right after the birth.

The police detained the couple right when they handed over the baby in exchange for money. Officials reportedly knew about their plan for weeks and were waiting to make the right move.

The video from the arrest is going viral, showing the couple distressed and handcuffed in police custody. Meanwhile, the baby is now in the care of the state.

The clip showed that the baby was wrapped in a blanket and safely nestled into the arms of a state official. If found guilty, the 21-year-old mother and 38-year-old father may go to prison for their crime.

Officials revealed that they needed the money for “personal needs” and were willing to sell the newborn in advance. That’s why they started looking for buyers during the finals weeks of the pregnancy.

A potential buyer reportedly made an advance payment to secure the newborn before the couple handed over the infant to them. Little did they know they would be arrested by the police.

As soon as the authorities learnt about their schemes, they placed the pair under surveillance. They reportedly arranged to hand over the baby on January 2, 2026, just a day after birth.

😱 У Миколаєві батьки за 💰10 тис. намагалися продати свою новонароджену дитину ✍️⚖️ Правоохоронці з’ясували, що ще перебуваючи на пізньому терміні вагітності, 21-річна мешканка Миколаєва та її 38-річний співмешканець – батько дитини, розпочали пошуки охочих придбати маля.… pic.twitter.com/1kux51yXnX — ГЛАВКОМ (@GLAVCOM_UA) January 6, 2026

However, the police were on their way to arrest them near the maternity ward. Several analysts, criminal investigators, migration police and special units worked tirelessly to ensure the baby was safe and the guilty was caught.

The couple will be charged with human trafficking under Article 149 Criminal Code in Ukraine. Apart from jail time, their property may also be seized.

Unfortunately, this is not a lone example of newborn trafficking. Many couples try to sell their babies when short on cash or struggling to make ends meet. Just last month, a couple in the US was convicted for trying to sell their baby for a thousand dollars and beer.

The father was sentenced to three years in prison along with a suspended sentence and the mother was charged with child endangerment and accepting money for adoption. She was sentenced to six years of supervised probation.