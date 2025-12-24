Oklahoma Parents Plead Guilty After Trying to Trade Baby for $1,000 and Beer at Campground

An Oklahoma couple was charged with child endangerment after trying to sell their six-month-old baby. Darien Urban, 22, and Shalene Ehlers, 21, were ready to sell their baby for $1,000 at the Beaver Lake Hide-A-Way Campground. The couple was reported by a person at the campground to the police.

They were offering their baby for cash and a six-pack of beer, raising concerns. Both Darien and Shalene pleaded guilty, and the father accepted the charge of trying to take compensation for the alleged adoption.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by the judge, along with a suspended sentence. Meanwhile, the mother was charged with child endangerment and accepting money for adoption. The judge gave a lighter sentence to the mother. She was sentenced to six years of supervised probation. Besides, there will be no criminal record if she complies with the probation.

The father was given more punishment because of his previous criminal record. He had two counts of theft charges for stealing items worth $1,000 to $5,000.

According to Law & Crime, the parents made a contract to sell their baby. It read, “I, Darien Urban and Shalene Ehlers, are signing our rights over to Cody Nathaniel Martin of our baby boy [redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024. Disclaimer: After signing this, there will be no changing y’all two’s minds and to never contact again. [sic]”

Earlier, they had approached various people to keep the baby boy overnight in exchange for beer. According to the affidavit, Ricky Crawford, an intoxicated individual, wanted to take the baby away from the couple to keep him safe.

He was worried about the baby’s well-being. Crawford brought the baby to Martin, who was going to take the baby. After signing the contract, Martin was going to give the couple $1,000. However, the campground owner called 911 before any harm reached the baby boy. The parents were arrested, and the baby was taken to the hospital. Neither of them is allowed to contact their son, who is now a toddler.