‘Ukraine Hired A Hit Man to Kill Russian General’, Kremlin Claims

Published on: February 9, 2026 at 1:01 PM ET

Russia accused Ukraine of sending an assassin to kill a top official.

Assassin caught by Russia, claims Ukraine hired him for killing a top Russian official. (Image Credit: Wikimedia Common @President.gov.ua, @Пресс-служба Президента РФ)

The tension between Russia and Ukraine has taken a new turn after a confession came forward. A recent report by The Sun mentions how a confession video of the alleged assassin of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev has been released.

Alexeyev is the deputy head of GRU, Russia, and Vladimir Putin‘s primary and most decorated military intelligence agency.

In the video, Lyubomir Korba, a 65 year-old-man, is seen detailing his procedure and what he was supposed to do after the attempt.

 

Korba pointed fingers at Ukraine, which apparently offered him a whopping $30,000 for taking out Alexeyev. He says, “In December, I got orders to take out GRU [military intelligence] General Vladimir Alexeyev.”

Korba further added, “I was promised $30,000 [£22,000] for completing this task…after the assassination attempt, I was told to go to the airport and board a plane to Dubai, where I had another ticket to Romania.”

FSB, or the Federal Security Service, got hold of Korba in Dubai and then dragged him back. They also asserted that Ukraine hired Korba with the help of the Polish intelligence.

In the video, there is also a confession of Viktor Vasin, who is the alleged accomplice of Korba. He goes on to state, “My acquaintance Lyubomir Korba arrived in Moscow on assignment from the Ukrainian special services to eliminate Lt Gen Alexeyev.

“He asked me to assist him in finding temporary accommodation, a safe house and travel documents in Moscow, for which I sincerely repent.”

The name of a third accomplice, Zinaida Serebryakova, also came to the front. But apparently, she fled to Ukraine before she could be caught.

Ukraine has completely denied any form of involvement with the assassination attempt. Moreover, their foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, hinted that the crime was an inside job.

According to the BBC, Alexeyev was shot several times in Moscow and was rushed to the hospital soon after. He has since regained consciousness after his surgery and is expected to make a recovery.

Only a few days back, while addressing reporters, Donald Trump had claimed the situation between Russia and Ukraine is getting better. He said, “I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia.”

He even went on to declare, “For the first time, I’m saying that. I think we’re going to, maybe, have some good news.”

Now that the circumstances have evolved, Trump’s claims do not seem accurate.

