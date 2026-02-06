Donald Trump Lists Three Demands to ‘Make American Voting Great Again’

Donald Trump is back in the headlines for his growing mistrust of U.S. elections. He has previously claimed that Democratic politicians do not want a fair election, and he is doubling down on these comments before the midterm elections.

According to Newsweek, Trump has suggested some changes he believes are paramount for voters to believe in the American elections. He used his page on Truth Social and posted about his three demands.

According to him, a voter must have a proper voter ID that would confirm their identity as a legitimate voter. They must also prove legal residency to obtain voter identification.

Plus, Trump wants a prohibition on mail ballots, exempted only for people with special circumstances, like illness, disability, etc.

Trump’s demands come from his intention of nationalizing the entire election procedure within the country. He is hoping to give the federal government more power because he believes some areas are “extremely corrupt.”

BREAKING: Trump refuses to commit to honoring midterm results unless he thinks “the elections are honest.” He’s telling you in advance:

Democracy only counts when he wins. pic.twitter.com/HQjpRXPsDW — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 5, 2026

In his face-to-face interview with NBC News, Trump stated, “…some areas in our country that are extremely corrupt. They have very corrupt elections. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at Philadelphia. Take a look at Atlanta.”

He also went on to say, “Why don’t the Democrats want voter ID? You know who does want voter ID? Democrat voters want it but Democrat politicians don’t. Why don’t they want it? Because they want to cheat on elections.”

His critics believe Trump’s views on votes before the midterm elections are a result of his understanding that he might lose in the future. When asked whether he would accept if “Republicans lose control of Congress?”

Trump simply replied, “I will if the elections are honest.” This did not sit well with many on the internet, who pointed out his reluctance to face defeat.

Democratic systems don’t work if one person gets to decide after the fact whether the results count. This isn’t subtle anymore. He’s conditioning people to reject outcomes he doesn’t like while calling it “honesty.” Words doing a lot of laundering here. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) February 5, 2026

One X user commented, “Democratic systems don’t work if one person gets to decide after the fact whether the results count.”

Another user stated, “No either the GOP wins or Dems win! Elections are not fraudulent just because your party doesn’t win! He’s still in denial!”

No either the GOP wins or Dems win! Elections are not fraudulent just because your party doesn’t win! He’s still in denial! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) February 5, 2026

Trump is not the only one who is concerned about the midterm elections. His close ally and a fellow Republican, Steve Bannon, claimed they were “gonna have ICE surround the polls come November.” He also said, “We’re not going to sit here and let you steal the country again.”

Trump’s statements are getting criticism from the opposition and a section of the general public. However, it is still uncertain if he will manage to bring these changes he thinks are relevant.