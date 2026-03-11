Politics

U.S. Military’s Iran School Attack Was Reportedly a Targeting Mistake

Published on: March 11, 2026 at 6:02 PM ET

The attack resulted in at least 182 deaths, with children making up at least 168 of the casualties.

Jake Elman
Written By Jake Elman
News Writer
Donald Trump had insisted the United States is not to blame for the tragic attack on an Iran school
United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. military is not at fault for the Feb. 28 attack on a school in southern Iran (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

An ongoing investigation into the Feb. 28 attack on an Iranian elementary school has found that all signs point to the United States military being accidentally responsible.

According to the New York Times, sources briefed on the preliminary findings of the investigation said that the Defense Intelligence Agency provided U.S. Central Command with outdated information. That aligns with previous media reports, which stated that CENTCOM may have believed that the school was still part of a nearby Iranian military base.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of what the investigation had found. Trump and members of his administration, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, have reportedly insisted that Iran is responsible.

The incident took place on Feb. 28 in the early hours of the United States and Israeli military strikes on Iran. The attack resulted in at least 182 deaths, with children making up at least 168 of the casualties. Videos circulating on social media have shown Iranian citizens reacting in horror and crying upon seeing the damage on the day of the strike.

“The incident is under investigation; we defer to the Pentagon for further comment,” a Defense Intelligence Agency spokesperson told CNN.

Trump and his administration have also said that Iran is responsible for civilian casualties. The New York Times previously reported that over 1,800 people have died in Iran and elsewhere, including seven U.S. military members, since the strikes began on Feb. 28.

Many senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died during the initial strikes. At least another 140 U.S. military members are believed to have been injured.

“This is a blatant and intentional tactic: using innocent Iranian civilians as human shields,” Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell wrote last weekend. “We’ve seen this cowardly strategy before — it’s no accident.”

Trump had not commented on the CNN report as of publication. He is currently in Hebron, Ky., after leaving Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

There is no indication that the U.S. and Israel plan to stop the military strikes within the coming days. Trump threatened Iran when he met with reporters on Wednesday, claiming Iran’s navy and air force have suffered significant damage. He added that Iran now lacks anti-aircraft systems or radar, suggesting these losses would prevent Iran from defending itself against more strikes.

“We could take them out by this afternoon, in fact,” Trump said. “Within an hour, they literally would never be able to build that country back.”

Iran had not responded to Trump as of Wednesday evening. It is unclear whether the U.S., Israel, and Iran are moving any closer to a ceasefire, though Trump’s comments earlier Wednesday create the impression that such an outcome is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *