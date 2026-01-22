U.S. Citizens Left ‘Embarrassed’ as Greenland Locals Mock ‘American Culture’ in Viral Video Amid Trump’s Threats

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about drug use.

A viral video trend has emerged in Greenland in which people parody fentanyl addiction, framing it as “American culture.” This follows escalating rumors from Trump about the possibility of the United States seeking to acquire the territory.

One TikTok video, viewed more than seven million times, showed two Greenland residents imitating the so-called “fentanyl fold,” a posture commonly associated with heavy opioid users. Prolonged use of the drug can be fatal.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and as an anesthetic, strictly for medical purposes.

Due to its strong side effects that usually give a heroin-like high, which is stronger than other painkillers like morphine, and hence, it can lead to high physical and mental dependence or even severe addiction.

Greenlanders are trolling the US by pretending to be fentanyl addicts. pic.twitter.com/NvwAaEfzbQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 20, 2026

In several clips, the pair are bent forward at the waist, motionless in the snow-covered landscape. Text over the video reads, “Bringing American culture to Greenland,” set to Fortunate Son by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The post quickly gained many comments, including some from U.S. users who described the video as dark humor. Others considered it indicative of broader social challenges in America.

“As an American, I was unfamiliar with Greenland’s humor game. Well done, carry on,” one wrote.”The FENTY FOLD IS American Culture,” a second declared. “This is so embarrassing for us,” a third noted.

You’ve seen this posture before.

Bent backward.

Frozen in place. But what is it? It’s referred to as “fentanyl fold.” What’s happening: • The brain is partially awake (depressed consciousness)

• Motor control and balance are impaired

• Postural reflexes are failing Why… pic.twitter.com/4Ux3O6LkGK — Sovey (@SoveyX) January 18, 2026

In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration identified fentanyl as the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45. Fentanyl is often mixed with other illicit drugs to increase drug potency. It is sold as powders and nasal sprays, and is increasingly pressed into pills.

For the longest time, Trump has blamed the Mexican cartels for causing drug addiction among American youths. Last year, he signed an executive order calling for a broad crackdown on cartel activity.

Under this order, Trump directed covert CIA missions using drones and spy planes to locate and destroy fentanyl factories in Mexico. RadarOnline stated that gangs like the Sinaloa Cartel, established by Joaquín “El Chapo,” traffic drugs such as marijuana and heroin.

These criminal groups have allegedly operated the cartels for more than two decades. Some also engage in mineral theft, prostitution, and other soft crimes that often attract media attention.

Trump says acquiring Greenland remains a U.S. priority for its location, resources, and high military value. He has warned of potential new trade tariffs for allied nations that resist. Trump also ordered military action against Venezuela and arrested Nicholas Maduro and his wife this month during ‘Operation Absolute Resolve.’

In response to Trump’s demands, Greenlanders and Danes have also mocked Trump with red baseball caps reading “Make America Go Away,” a parody of his “Make America Great Again” slogan. The hats have appeared at protests and circulated widely online.

Parody hats with “Make America Go Away” slogan seen at Greenland protests. pic.twitter.com/k11jfCCdZy — Memes (@memes) January 19, 2026

As the president landed in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and address leaders, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country “stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark” and supports Greenland’s right to determine its own future.

French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned that the situation reflects a shift toward “a world without rules,” as Trump posted a message on Truth Social sent to him by his “friend” Macron.