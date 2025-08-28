U.S. Border Patrol Agent Who Entered Women’s Restroom While Intoxicated and Assaulted Officer Found Dead -Netizens React!

Trigger Warning: This article mentions violence and instances of death.

In yet another shocking case, a US patrol agent who was arrested on July 7, 2025, in Long Beach, was found dead on August 27, 2025. Reports suggest the 29-year-old Isaiah Anthony Hodgson was found inside a riverside county home, east of Los Angeles, just days after his recent court hearing date.

NBC was the first outlet to report the news, and no official cause of death has been released yet. However, investigations are ongoing even though no foul play was suspected. Hodgson got charged after he was carrying a handgun as he was accused of entering the women’s bathroom of a Shoreline Village restaurant on July 7, as he refused to leave the place. When the cops came, Hodgson was upset, agitated, and got physical.

One of the officers sustained injuries during the arrest. His mugshot circulated widely after Long Beach police confirmed he was intoxicated during a confrontation with officers.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, Hodgson was an active border agent at the time of his arrest. He had pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, which include resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. According to court records obtained by NBC News, he was due for a preliminary hearing in late September.

Hodgson’s death has fueled considerable online scrutiny, particularly due to his involvement in the controversial June arrest of 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez, a Walmart employee in Pico Rivera, a suburb of Los Angeles. Martinez was accused of blocking federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation outside his workplace and was held in custody for three days.

Initially, US Attorney Bill Essayli posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Martinez was charged for allegedly punching a border patrol agent during an immigration enforcement action. But he was not booked for assault, but rather for conspiracy to impede a federal investigation.

Adrian Andrew Martinez, now wearing a leg brace, says he’s still recovering from the physical injuries.” They didn’t read me my Miranda rights,” Martinez said. “They did nothing. They just basically kidnapped me, is what it seemed.” ( via CBS News).

JUST IN: 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez was arrested for allegedly punching an ICE officer in the head and interfering with federal immigration enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Jj2MRRwMln — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2025

While the incident was already hot in the headlines owing to President Donald Trump’s infamous immigration crackdowns and mass deportation policies, which prompted aggressive protests in Los Angeles, whose governor, Gavin Newsom, is an anti-Trump supporter who has shamed the president multiple times.

One viral post on Threads highlighted Hodgson’s role, with the caption, “Remember that ICE agent who harassed a brown US citizen, then went drunk to Long Beach harassing a woman and fighting a cop? He’s now been found dead.”

“According to the coroner’s office in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, Isaiah Anthony Hodgson died Friday. The manner of death is still under investigation.” — Georgeanne Matranga ☮️🟧 (@DTPORGE) August 27, 2025

Meanwhile, other users also showcased zero empathy. As one user wrote, “Normally I wouldn’t say this out of respect,” one user wrote, “but in this case… the world is just a tad bit better off without him. Hopefully, his dear leader won’t be far behind.”

Many others said that Isaiah Anthony Hodgson must be guilty of his own deeds, and he knew he would be taken down. “Yeah, he knew he was guilty of his sins and couldn’t handle it. We’ll be seeing a lot more of this,” another commenter added.

