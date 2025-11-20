U.S. Army doctor under investigation after numerous sexual misconduct complaints

The Carl D. Darnall Hospital in Fort Hood, Texas, witnessed a shocking sexual misconduct case. U.S. Army gynecologist Dr. Blaine McGraw, who was practicing at the hospital, has been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by many of his female patients.

Not only this, but the doctor also has a history of sexual misconduct allegations. The OBGYN stands accused of filming videos of his patients, touching them inappropriately, and passing lewd remarks. He also did the same while practicing at another Army base camp in Hawaii.

A lawsuit against the gynecologist was filed by one of his former patients, whose name has been kept anonymous. The plaintiff visited McGraw’s clinic in Fort Hood a year ago to consult him regarding a sinus infection during her pregnancy.​

Recalling her traumatic experience with the OBGYN, the woman revealed to USA Today that he rubbed her knee and urged her to undergo a vaginal exam. During this, he also tugged at her leggings and touched her ge——. When she asked him to stop, he started laughing.

McGraw has been suspended from the medical base at Fort Hood, Texas, following the allegations. The Army has reportedly contacted more than 1,400 of the gynecologist’s patients amid the ongoing investigation. Their statement said they were “contacting all patients seen by the provider during the provider’s tenure at [the medical center], even if there is currently no indication to believe they have been affected by the alleged misconduct currently under investigation.”

In a statement supporting the lawsuit, another of the OBGYN’s former patients revealed to investigators that he had sexually harassed many of his female patients. The patient also alleged that the Army failed to take any action despite numerous complaints.

The lawsuit also highlights loopholes on the part of the Army in this disturbing case. It mentions how the Army continued to keep Dr. Blaine McGraw in their employment despite complaints from patients, even after it was revealed that the doctor had been filming pelvic exams of his patients.

The lawsuit stated, “Leadership dismissed the warnings, laughed off credible allegations, and allowed McGraw to continue practicing. The Army gave cover to a predator in uniform.”

The attorney of the plaintiff, Andrew Cobos, revealed that he has heard from dozens of other women who have experienced sexual misconduct from McGraw. However, despite his suspension, the doctor has not been charged with a crime.

The OBGYN’s attorney, Dan Conway, also released a statement saying that his client is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He said, “Dr. McGraw is fully cooperative with the investigation. We have reason to believe, however, that Army special agents are providing members of the public with inaccurate and exaggerated information. We can think of no other reason for inaccurate leaks than to influence the outcome of the case. We nonetheless remain cooperative.”

The plaintiff’s attorney, Andrew Cobos, revealed that the investigation began after a servicemember’s husband reported to the Army that he witnessed McGraw secretly filming a video of his wife during an exam. He added that his client was among the 1,400 women contacted after this complaint. Cobos now also represents 56 other women with similar allegations of sexual misconduct against the OBGYN.