U.K. Prime Minister Says He’s ‘Fed Up’ With Trump and Putin – Netizens React

Keir Starmer is reportedly fed up with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister of the U.K. revealed why the two of them irked him in recent times.

Starmer disclosed his reasons for feeling “fed up” with Trump and Putin during an interview with ITV News, hosted by journalist Robert Preston. The two were talking about energy and the fluctuating economy amid the USA’s conflict with Iran.

Starmer expressed his frustration, stating that families worldwide faced rising energy bills due to the aforementioned conflict. Starmer said, “Families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy.” He added, “Because of the actions of Putin or Trump.”

UK 🇬🇧 PM Keir Starmer : I am fed up of Trump , Because of people like him, people are suffering, businesses are suffering , the world is suffering. Finally, man has started showing spine 👏 pic.twitter.com/1EDXkjBJD8 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 9, 2026

Starmer also mentioned that it wasn’t just families who were struggling with energy bills; businesses were also affected by rising costs. The U.K. Prime Minister also suggested a solution to move forward to avoid such fluctuations: Energy Independence.

He recommended, “The only way to get energy independence is to go even more quickly to renewables.” Neither Trump nor his spokespeople have responded to Starmer’s remarks about him. Similarly, Putin has also not reacted to Starmer’s comments about him and his reported friend, Trump.

The internet seemingly praised Starmer for reportedly calling out both presidents, despite the anticipation of their responses. An internet pundit shared Starmer’s interview with the journalist and also highlighted the sufferings of those who face the brunt of the conflict.

Bravo @Keir_Starmer “I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy. Business’s bills go up and down on energy. Because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world.” https://t.co/IU8CvykiXN — Jennifer Stewart (@JenniferJS_) April 9, 2026

The post sparked discussions with other netizens on the social media platform. Users shared both agreement and disagreements in response to Starmer’s comments. One internet user said, “Starmer dropped the polite diplomatic filter just to announce what the rest of the planet is thinking…”

Another mentioned, “He didn’t say it directly… but to say ‘because of Putin’s and Trump’s actions’ That is downright courageous.” One more individual added, “He’s finally telling the truth. Families are struggling, barely living normal lives, and dealing with financial hardships all over the world.”

A fourth person noted, “Keir is 100% right; the Iran war affects the poorest of people around the globe…” The netizen added, “And when the fuel prices rocket up, the whole world will be fed up with Trump.”

He has just found someone to blame for his own government’s incompetence. Businesses are suffering because of his policies. Energy prices were zooming up because of his drive for Net zero. https://t.co/MS12bA7BGE — Carol Donaldson (@canadiancarol1) April 10, 2026

Many other netizens claimed Starmer was brave because he mentioned Trump and Putin during his interview. Some asked the U.K. Prime Minister to also focus on problems in his home country instead of other countries.

As mentioned earlier, Trump has not responded to Starmer’s remarks. Whether or not Trump and Putin would respond remains uncertain. As for the U.K., there are currently no major diplomatic tensions between it and the U.S. or Russia.