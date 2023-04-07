Tyrese Gibson confirms he and Paul walker slept with the same woman during 2 fast 2 furious filming

2 Fast 2 Furious star Tyrese Gibson has opened up about how he and the late Paul Walker had the same taste in women. The Fast and Furious franchise star and the late Walker shared a strong friendship in real life. The actors first worked together in the second installment of the franchise, and the duo was best of friends for as long as a decade, until Walker's sudden demise in 2013.

Tyrese Gibson confirmed both he and Paul Walker were sleeping with stunt double Cindy Leon as they filmed 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, during a candid chat on Monday's episode of The Morning Hustle. The actor, 44, revealed he and the late star were unaware at the time that they were both involved with Cindy, who was Eva Mendes' stunt double.

“She’s a beautiful girl,” Tyrese said on The Morning Hustle, referring to Eva Mendez’s stunt double Cindy Leon. “And me and Paul were smashing the same girl on the set of 2 Fast 2 Furious and didn’t even know it … It was Eva Mendez’s stunt double, and we were both just complimenting this girl every day and for whatever reason, we just didn’t say we were both smashing the same girl.”

The two men eventually realized they were chasing the same woman when they finally had a conversation about it, as per Gibson's retelling. He said: "Then we told each other. He was like, 'Yeah?' I was like, 'Yeah…' And then her goofy a** just recently did an interview letting the world know, but it gets even worse with her." The hosts asked him who stopped first and the star blurted out, "I don't think we stopped."

The R&B singer was likely referring to an interview Leon gave in 2015 during which she confirmed she had slept with both actors. "In the bedroom, Tyrese was sexy and freaky, while Paul was sweet and loving," she told In Touch Weekly, adding that Tyrese had the bigger "manhood." But she explained that Paul was "good, he was not small, I'm not complaining."

Leon also admitted she was "hurt" when Walker, 40, passed away on November 30, 2013, when his friend Roger Rodas, 38, lost control of the Porsche Carrera GT, crashing the car into a tree, killing both of them instantly. "I definitely cried, I was upset," she admitted. "You get attached to these people you work with."

Tyrese opening up about the story comes not long after the actor and musician went viral when his girlfriend Zelie Timothy admitted she was more interested in Paul Walker initially. “My type was actually Paul Walker. Rest in peace,” Zelie said in an Instagram Live, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “But [Tyrese] wasn’t my type at all. And my type is not ‘white.’ I’m just saying I was more interested in Paul.” In the clip, Tyrese seemed visibly annoyed and told her to not touch him. “Even when I met [Tyrese], I was like, ‘Eh, he’s kind of old,’” she continued. “I just like his smile. It’s pretty cool. His personality … His personality was OK.”