Tyler Posey Reveals His Experience of Starring Alongside Jennifer Lopez in 'Maid in Manhattan'

Tyler Posey gained widespread recognition and a devoted fan base for his portrayal of Scott McCall in Teen Wolf. One of the most significant milestones in Posey's life and career, however, occurred well before his involvement in the supernatural series. Posey played Ty Ventura as a child actor in Maid in Manhattan. In a recent interview, he described what it was like working with Jennifer Lopez. Through his career, Posey has experienced fame as a fictional werewolf and has also won the audience's hearts as a beloved child star in romantic comedies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Romantic White Dress to Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck

During an interview with The A.V. Club in February of this year, Posey shared his thoughts on his acting experience alongside Lopez. The actor spoke highly of the On the Floor singer. Posey revealed that during his time on the set of Maid in Manhattan, Lopez was like a mother figure to him. He wondered if this was a start to Lopez's eventual journey into motherhood. Even at the young age of ten, Posey expressed his profound admiration for Lopez and the entire cast of Maid in Manhattan. He emphasized how impressed he was by their talent and presence on set.

Posey recounted, “I just remember everything feeling so big. But also at the same time, not being nervous, and feeling so good, and confident. And I think it was because Jennifer made me feel that way, she was such a mom figure to me at the time. She didn’t have any kids, so I think she was kind of experimenting with the role of being a mother, and she killed it. She did so good. She was so good, and all of them were so professional, and yeah, it was great. It was such a fun experience."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Posey further conveyed that one of the most significant lessons he learned as a child star was the importance of treating everyone with equal respect, both on and off the set, regardless of their role. This understanding was shaped by observing certain adult actors who exemplified behaviors he deemed undesirable. Posey specifically highlighted Jennifer Lopez was an exception to this observation. He implied that she consistently displayed respectful and considerate behavior toward others. “Working with Jennifer, I was like, ‘Oh, you can be at a really high, respected level and still be a great person to everybody.' That’s the most important lesson I’ve learned,” Posey said.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez’s Newest 'Latina' Manicure Has Stunning Details Like Piercings, Gems, and Gold Foil

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

In addition to discussing his involvement in Maid in Manhattan, Posey also expressed his ongoing admiration for the series Teen Wolf. He indicated that he continues to consider himself a fan of the show. “I've been the biggest fan of Teen Wolf since it happened since it came out. I just loved everything about it, It was a perfect scenario for me, and I loved every second of it, and I never wanted to let the role die. So I was always excited to come back to it in whatever capacity. Finally, when the call came, I was just extremely grateful and floored," Posey told Teen Vogue earlier this year.

Also Read: JLo’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Emme, 15, Spotted Out for Lunch in Los Angeles, Flaunts Edgy Style

References:

https://www.avclub.com/tyler-posey-working-jennifer-lopez-maid-in-manhattan-1850084717

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/tyler-posey-teen-wolf-all-grown-up-interview

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Shares Tips for a Make-Up-Free Instant Beach Glow in New Video: “Natural Beauty Queen”

Jennifer Lopez Promotes Her Alcohol Brand, Says She Made The 'Gluten Free and Low-Calorie Drink' Herself