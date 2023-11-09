Tyler Perry, the multi-talented filmmaker and producer, recently appeared on The View to discuss his latest project, a documentary titled Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story. However, what started as a conversation about his feelings about his late mother, Willie Maxine Perry, who passed away in 2009. The 54-year-old Perry spoke candidly about the film, emphasizing its title, which was inspired by his identity as “Maxine’s baby.” He expressed, "I am my mother's son. That's what's most important to me. When I'm walking around or whatever I'm doing, I'm carrying her in my spirits."

A special moving moment occurred when co-host Sara Haines shared her experience after watching the documentary. As per People, she emotionally conveyed how she felt she had met Tyler’s mother, Maxine, even though she passed away over a decade ago. Her heartfelt words struck a chord with Perry, who asserted, "To say that you met her through that, that takes me somewhere, because that's a woman who endured so much pain, and she didn't have some legacy but she had me, and to say I was able to introduce her to you, you got me there, Jesus Christ, Lord have mercy. I appreciate that, I need to get myself together, hellur! I just imagine a woman who's lived her entire life with so much pain, and she was always worried about everybody else. I watched her get sick, I watched her get cancer, I watched her have all of these things, because her intention was 'Are you happy? Are you okay?'" He further continued, "She never put herself on the list, and she never thought she was important and never thought anybody would care. So to say that this documentary introduces her to the world, that moves me, 'cause she was very much that special to me."

As Perry struggled to contain his emotions, as per The U.S. Sun, Haines acknowledged the hardships Perry endured in his childhood, asserting, “When I met Maxine through all of it. I didn’t know her. But it shows just how much you endured as a child, Thank you for sharing her with us because her legacy remains very strong. You endured a lot. And I didn't know this either, a violent childhood. You’ve got a lot of trauma. You've had a lot of pain. And yet you say that the work you created..."

Haines further continued, “If you want to stay with that you can because I understand. She would never put herself on the list. She never thought she was important and she never thought anybody would care," Perry explained. "So to say that this documentary that Gelila [Bekele] and Armani [Ortiz] did about my life introduces her to the world, that moves me. Because she was very much that... that special to me." Tyler Perry's candid and emotional conversation on The View allowed audiences a glimpse into the personal and touching aspects of his life, unveiling the deep bond and appreciation he holds for his late mother, Willie Maxine Perry. The heartfelt and raw exchange with Haines became a poignant tribute to the enduring legacy and impact of a remarkable woman in Perry's life.

