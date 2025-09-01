Two Planes Collide Midair – Heartbreaking Visuals Emerge from Crash Site

Two planes crashed in Colorado on Sunday. A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 crashed midair at the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, killing one and injuring three on board.

The planes had a sudden collision, leading to fire in both crafts as they were planning to land around 10:40 am. Due to this accident, the airport had to be shut down temporarily. So far, the cause of the crash is not known, which would explain how the two crafts burst into flames upon collision.

The passenger who was on Flugzeugbau died and the Cessna passengers got injured. Moreover, there’s no information on the type of injuries and their severity for those who survived. But the two passengers on the Cessna only got minor injuries, and the other one is being treated at the hospital.

The passengers’ names have not been disclosed yet. However, the images and videos of the plane crash are going viral. They were taken by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a lot of smoke and scattered parts on the two planes in the photos.

🚨 Mid-Air Collision at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, Colorado 🚨 Earlier Today—On August 31, 2025, at approximately 10:40 a.m. MDT, two small planes—a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300—collided mid-air while attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport,… pic.twitter.com/S1RCM5boty — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) September 1, 2025

The FAA will conduct a probe to understand more details of the accident and determine the possible cause. Many people are reacting online, offering condolences while also questioning the safety related to private aviation. Some are speculating whether this was due to human error or mechanical faults.

This news comes after a small craft had to make an emergency landing on the golf course. The plane was used for a training flight when the issues with the engine started to happen. The pilots disclosed they lost power over Palm Beach and could not reach their destination.

Another news story was about a pilot getting recused just in time. He had to make an emergency landing in the ocean as his plane’s engine was failing. A midair collision could be due to a fault in communication or one plane malfunctioning.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of a fatal plane crash. One person has been killed & three others have been injured after two small planes collided in mid-air near an airport in Colorado. The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday near Fort Morgan Municipal… pic.twitter.com/NaK5sehWEj — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) September 1, 2025

However, the real cause will only be disclosed after the probe. In this case, the pilot had to land in the ocean since the beach was crowded and he could not return.

Several plane crash incidents are occurring around the globe. Recently, two aircraft collided in Montana, and another plane crashed in Arizona. This tragic incident killed four people on board.