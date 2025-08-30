News

Pilot Faces Engine Failure Mid-Air – Then His Risky Move Decided Everything

Published on: August 30, 2025 at 12:38 PM ET

His plane crashed due to engine failure.

North Carolina Pilot Mark Finkelstein calls himself fortunate for getting rescued.
The plane crashed into the ocean near Oak Island, North Carolina after 13 minutes of flight. (Image Source: WPLG Local 10/YouTube)

A plane crashed in the North Carolina ocean but the pilot was rescued within minutes. Mark Finkelstein was saved after his craft crashed on August 2. The crash happened due to the engine failing mid-flight. Suddenly the plane started to slow down, so he had to make a quick decision.

Mark was the only one flying in his plane. After the failure he had no choice but to make an emergency landing in the ocean. His return to Cape Fear Regional Jetport was not possible due to the engine failure.

Moreover, the beach was crowded, so he had to land in the water. After the plane crash, the rescue team was able to quickly reach him. According to the OIFD the rescue team was already in the area and they were able to rescue him within minutes.

The video recording of the incident went viral on social media, showing his plane crashing into the ocean. The video of his rescue is also on YouTube, where two rescue members took him out of the plane’s cockpit, which was in the water.


He was transported to the shore in a stretcher on the rescue boat. Besides, he was awake despite the incident.

His plane crashed 13 minutes after he took off from the jetport, according to WECT News 6. He called his rescue to be fortunate, as anything could have happened. The speedy rescue saved his life despite the engine failure.


He was pulled feet-first from the craft. He spoke to the new outlet, saying it was supposed to be a twenty-minute flight, and then he’d come back. He further added, “I was so fortunate that the impact didn’t injure me and doubly fortunate that the Oak Island Water Rescue got to me so quickly.”

He just got a cut on his leg and had no serious injuries, so he was truly fortunate. He was thankful to the rescue team for caring for him, calling them literally life savers.

