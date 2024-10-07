Tupac Shakur's Family Hires Investigative Team to Examine Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ties to His Death

Tupac Shakur's family has taken a stand to dispel any further speculations about his death. The Shakur family has hired a team of investigators to look into any potential links with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his untimely death. Alex Spiro, famed for representing Alec Baldwin in an involuntary manslaughter charge, has revealed that he has been hired to look into the loop of the rapper's murder in 1996 as reported by Court TV.

Shakur lost his life at the young age of 25 while driving in the sin city - Las Vegas. The only arrest that was made was last year when Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with his murder. According to Billboard, Davis argued that the plan was executed by the music producer, Combs who is now behind bars for alleged sex trafficking. An investigator also told the jury that Marion “Suge” Knight Jr., who was also injured in the shooting of Shakur had admitted, that Combas was "responsible, if not directly, indirectly for the murder of his good friend."

Davis, whose trial is set to begin in March 2025 also claimed that Combs offered him $1 million for a hit on Shakur. Back in 2008 when the fingers were pointed at Combs he vehemently denied all such claims by saying, "The story is a lie." According to the Los Angeles Times, he stated, "It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither (the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.) nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during, or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story." Interestingly, as per People, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also shared that the jailed rapper was never considered a suspect for Shakur's death.

Rapper Marshall Mathers, who is best known by his stage name Eminem had suggested in his rap songs how Combs may have been involved in the murders of Shakur and Christopher Wallace, known as “The Notorious B.I.G.” In his new song, Fuel in collaboration with JID, he raps, "Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue, who’s clock should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?"

The new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which dropped on July 12 went raging after Combs' arrest. Eminem disses Combs intelligently without taking his name as the lyrics go like, "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R (Yeah) / Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As / Wait, he didn't just spell the word, ‘Rapper’ and leave out a P, did he? (Yep)." In another rap song, Killshot from 2018 where he sings, "Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed." With every passing day, the mystery is getting deeper yet many questions have gone unanswered.